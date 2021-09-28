ForgeRock Identity Cloud Achieves HIPAA Security Standards Compliance

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG), a global leader in digital identity, announced today that ForgeRock+Identity+Cloud has successfully achieved HIPAA compliance, including Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) notification requirements.

“The ForgeRock Identity Cloud’s HIPAA compliance is further validation of our commitment to give healthcare customers a safe and secure way to protect electronic health information,” said Russ Kirby, chief information security officer (CISO), ForgeRock. “According to our recent survey, the 2021+ForgeRock+Consumer+Identity+Breach+Report, the healthcare industry was the most targeted sector. With healthcare records becoming increasingly popular targets for cybercriminals, it’s never been more important for healthcare providers to ensure the security of patient data.”

In addition to HIPAA compliance, ForgeRock Identity Cloud offers today%26rsquo%3Bs+hybrid+enterprise strong security with patented data isolation technology. The ForgeRock Identity Cloud is the only SaaS-delivered identity platform purpose-built for the enterprise and helps organizations focus on elevating customer experiences and security with a comprehensive set of IAM capabilities. ForgeRock also offers customers the option to self-manage software deployments in private or public clouds, and on-premises.

For more information please contact+us.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG) is a global leader in digital identity that delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1300 global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.forgerock.com%3C%2Fb%3E or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook %3Cb%3EForgeRock%3C%2Fb%3E|Twitter %3Cb%3E%40ForgeRock%3C%2Fb%3E | LinkedIn %3Cb%3EForgeRock%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005150/en/