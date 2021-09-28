Kratos Receives $3.2 Million Contract Award for Next Generation Small Engine Development for National Security Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) Business has recently received an approximate $3.2 million contract award for the development of a Next Generation small engine for a National Security Program. KTT is currently under contract and in development for several Next Generation turbojet, turbofan, and other engines for certain National Security priority areas, including unmanned aerial drone systems, cruise missiles, powered munitions and other platforms and systems. Work under this recent contract award will be performed at a secure Kratos technical, engineering and development facility. Due to customer, competitive and other considerations, no additional information is being provided related to this recent contract award.

Stacey Rock, President of KTT, said, “At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and KTT is focused on disrupting the small turbojet and turbofan class market area with a family of new, high performance, high power, affordable engines which address our customers’ rapidly expanding requirements. We believe that Kratos’ digital engineering capabilities, which utilize an integrated digital approach with authoritative sources of system data and models across our entire organization’s functions and disciplines is a competitive differentiator for our Company and significant value contributor for our customers.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS, Financial) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

