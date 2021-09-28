Skillsoft Appoints Kristi Hummel as Chief People Officer

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced it has appointed Kristi Hummel as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Hummel brings more than 25 years of experience leading people strategies for global technology companies, including designing and implementing best-practice programs for talent acquisition, retention and development, workforce planning, compensation and benefits, and performance management.

“We are excited to welcome Kristi to Skillsoft at a time when the role of human resources is more strategically important than ever,” said Jeffrey R. Tarr, Skillsoft’s Chief Executive Officer. “Kristi will accelerate our efforts to attract, retain and develop the best talent in the industry and advance our culture of leadership and learning. Kristi rounds out our newly seated, world-class leadership team, and we look forward to working with her as we continue executing on our organic and acquisitive growth plans and creating value for our shareholders, customers, team members and other stakeholders.”

Ms. Hummel said, “I am honored to join Skillsoft as it continues to transform and lead the corporate digital learning industry. With innovative, comprehensive solutions that prepare organizations for the future of work, Skillsoft has never been more relevant or necessary as companies around the globe seek to upskill and reskill their workforces in response to the growing skills gap and dynamic workplace changes. I look forward to hitting the ground running and building on the strong foundation Skillsoft already has in place as we continue helping our clients build their own future-fit workforce.”

Ms. Hummel most recently served as a Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Dell Technologies, where she led the Talent and Culture organization. She previously led Dell’s global Human Resources team, supporting the Services & Digital organizations, Marketing organization, Chief Customer Office and Virtustream. Prior to that, Ms. Hummel led Organization Design, Change Management, and Culture workstreams for the Dell and EMC Corporation merger. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hummel served as Chief Human Resources Officer of VCE, a high-growth, category-creator converged networking company, and served as Vice President, Human Resources Operations at EMC, where she led multiple M&A integrations and was responsible for providing thought leadership in compensation and benefit design, talent and retention strategies, and workforce planning programs.

Ms. Hummel serves on the Board of Trustees for Boston’s Museum of Science as Chair of the Compensation Committee and Co-Chair of the DEI taskforce. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration & Management and a Master of Business Administration from Babson College.

