Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Appointment of Karen-Leigh Edwards as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the appointment of Karen-Leigh Edwards as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations. Dr. Edwards will join the senior leadership team and be responsible for technical development, manufacturing, quality and supply chain operations.

“We are excited to welcome Karen-Leigh to the Ocular team,” said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “With experience across multiple disciplines at several leading pharmaceutical companies, Karen-Leigh’s proven ability to develop supply chains and global manufacturing strategies will be key as we seek to grow and maximize the value of our leading ophthalmic franchise.”

Dr. Edwards has over 20 years of experience building high-performance, global enterprise-wide manufacturing operations as well as CMC and product lifecycle management strategies. Prior to joining Ocular, Dr. Edwards held multiple positions of increasing responsibilities at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, she served as the Head of External Manufacturing and Operations and built a high-performance global manufacturing organization across the U.S., Europe and Asia, with the agility and flexibility required to deliver Alexion’s growing commercial portfolio. Prior to Alexion, Dr. Edwards held multiple positions at Biogen, Inc., including roles in portfolio management, pharmaceutical development, product quality, global supply chain and contract manufacturing. She holds an M.B.A. from MIT Sloan School of Management, a Ph.D. in Bioinorganic Chemistry from the University of Kansas, an M.Sc. in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of London, and B.Sc. in Chemistry/Analytical Chemistry from the University of the West Indies.

"The impressive launch and growth of DEXTENZA® along with the continued development of Ocular’s rich pipeline of novel ophthalmic products, many of which are approaching late-stage clinical development, make this an exciting time to join the team,” said Dr. Edwards. “I look forward to working with the technical operations team as we endeavor to build a world-class manufacturing organization to support the Company’s growth strategies.”

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has received a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, commonly known as PDUFA, of October 18, 2021, for a supplemental new drug application for DEXTENZA to include an additional indication for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Forward Looking Statements

