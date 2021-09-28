Agilent Announces Thought Leader Award to Bernhard Lendl at the TU Wien (Vienna)

Agilent+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced Professor+Bernhard+Lendl has been selected to receive a prestigious Agilent Thought Leader Award. Highly renowned in the field of vibrational spectroscopy, Dr. Lendl is a professor at the TU+Wien (Vienna) and head of the working group on Process Analysis & Vibrational Spectroscopy at the institution.

Professor Lendl's work focuses on adapting powerful spectroscopic techniques and unique combinations of those techniques to improve methods for examining samples in challenging environments. The research supported by this award will help generate important novel applications for the spectroscopic analysis of pharmaceutically relevant biomolecules in aqueous environments – a process made particularly difficult for IR spectroscopy due to strong interference from water.

These new approaches will enable analytical tools that more easily fit into biochemistry workflows, allowing for rapid assessment of proteins, viral vectors, and other biomolecules that show therapeutic promise.

“In recent years, semiconductor-based mid-IR lasers have developed into reliable sources which can now be used as key components for building advanced sensors for liquids and gases as well as for chemical imaging on the micro-and nanoscale. By exploiting the unique properties of these sources, fundamentally new sensing schemes can be realized,” said Bernhard Lendl. “For us at TU Wien it is most exciting to actively contribute to this technological revolution and to learn that our work has already attracted the interest of Agilent, as one of the leading analytical instrumentation companies.”

“We’re pleased to recognize and support Professor Lendl and his team and their work in the important area of applied vibrational spectroscopy,” said Phil Binns, vice president, and general manager of Agilent's Spectroscopy Division. “It will be exciting to see how the award will help progress the generation of novel new applications of infrared quantum cascade laser to eliminate current bottlenecks in biopharma workflows.”

The Agilent Thought Leader Award program promotes fundamental scientific advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences, diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. To learn more, visit the Agilent+Thought+Leader+Award website.

