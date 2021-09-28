Reneo Pharmaceuticals Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on McArdle Disease and other Genetic Mitochondrial Myopathies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on McArdle Disease and other Genetic Mitochondrial Myopathies

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that management will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on McArdle Disease and other genetic mitochondrial myopathies on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 12 pm Eastern Time.

This webinar will feature KOL Rosaline Quinlivan, M.D., from the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, who is the current clinical lead for the nationally commissioned service for McArdle disease and related disorders. Dr. Quinlivan will discuss the current treatment landscape, patient journey, and unmet medical need for patients with McArdle disease and other genetic mitochondrial myopathies.

Reneo’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alex Dorenbaum, will also discuss the Company’s clinical program for its lead candidate, REN001, in the treatment of McArdle Disease. REN001 is a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARd) agonist that has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may also increase production of new mitochondria.

Dr. Quinlivan and the Reneo management team will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Professor Rosaline Quinlivan BSc (hons), MBBS, DCH, FRCPCH, FRCP, MD developed and leads the Neuromuscular Complex Care Centre, which includes services for young adults transitioning from pediatric care. She also leads a national service for McArdle disease and related disorders at The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London. Her training was in pediatric neuromuscular disease and her post-graduate M.D. thesis was on the cardiomyopathy of Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy. Prior to moving to London in 2010, she was director of the Wolfson Centre for Neuromuscular Disease and consultant at RJAH Orthopaedic and Birmingham Children’s Hospitals. She has been principal investigator for a number of clinical trials in DMD, centronuclear myopathy, and McArdle disease. She leads the U.K. Adult North Star Network for DMD and is chair of the British Myology Society. She is the joint coordinating editor for the Cochrane Neuromuscular Disease Group.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

Contacts:
Joyce Allaire
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

Vinny Jindal
Chief Financial Officer
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzMzY3NiM0NDI3NjI3IzIyMDcyMTA=
Reneo-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment