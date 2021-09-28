American Cannabis Company, Inc. Receives Official Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) Certification For Its SoHum Living Soils® Product Line

DENVER, CO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. ( AMMJ) (“ACC” or “Company”), a full-service business-to-business cannabis and hemp consulting solutions provider and licensed owner operator, is pleased to announce that its proprietary potting mix, SoHum Living Soils®, was recently awarded an official certification from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI).



OMRI's mission is to provide the agricultural industry with peace of mind in knowing that quality materials are consistent and organic as a standard. This organization provided an independent review of SoHum Living Soils®, looking at each individual input that is intended for use in certified organic cultivation and production.

“This is a major achievement for the SoHum Living Soils® product line,” said Terry Buffalo, Chief Executive Officer for American Cannabis Company, Inc. “OMRI certification solidifies our soil product as a top-tier medium for cannabis cultivation. Being OMRI Listed® gives organic farmers a means to verify the credibility of our products, providing assurance that the highest quality ingredients are consistently utilized in soil manufacturing,” continued Buffalo.

SoHum Living Soils® is a fully amended, pH-buffered growing medium that will continue to disrupt the agricultural markets as a ‘Just Add Water’ super soil, acting to eliminate the human error element from cannabis and non-cannabis crop cultivation. Awarded the High Times S.T.A.S.H Award for “Best Potting Mix”, SoHum Living Soils® was created to combat complex cannabis cultivation strategies as it is a complete living soil that optimizes a plant’s genetic potential. Designed to be ready to use, SoHum Living Soils® is a complete and diverse solution for both indoor and outdoor cultivation, combining the best of modern science and agriculture with traditional expertise and farming practices. With this recent approval from OMRI, SoHum Living Soils® is now officially OMRI Listed® and appears on the OMRI Products Lists©.

Ellis Smith, Co-founder and President of American Cannabis Company, Inc., commented: “We are very excited as a team to now have an OMRI certified product to offer cannabis cultivators across the country. It has taken years to develop the blend to where it is today, and this certification puts SoHum Living Soils® on the map as a solution to produce high quality, organic cannabis on both small and commercial scales.”

Those looking to purchase SoHum Living Soils® can do so by contacting an official distributor or visiting the SoHum Living Soils® website at www.sohumsoils.com (for store locator, see https://sohumsoils.com/shop-living-soil/#storelocator). The SoHum Living Soils® potting mix is also available for purchase on the Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon online store platforms.

To see the OMRI Listed® certificate for SoHum Living Soils®, click here.

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We are continuing to grow the company by promoting our operational management services and license the American Cannabis Company brand as well as continuing to analyze acquisition opportunities worldwide. The Company currently owns and operates Naturaleaf in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This medically licensed entity consists of three (3) retail dispensaries, one (1) commercial cultivation facility, and one (1) non-volatile extraction operation. American Cannabis Company has also developed and currently owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils® – Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H. Award for “Best Potting Mix,” The Cultivation Cube™ and the High-Density Cultivation System™. American Cannabis Company also designs and provides other industry-specific custom product solutions.

For more information about American Cannabis Company, please visit:

www.theacclife.com

www.americancannabisconsulting.com

www.americancannabiscompanyinc.com

www.sohumsoils.com

www.americanhempservices.com

www.thenaturaleaf.com

Video Links:

https://americancannabisconsulting.com/resources/video/ (ACC Site)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aENC4aeNZis (High Density Cultivation System)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9rNxFph_tQ&t (Cultivation Cube)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoIcopO2yE8&t (SoHum Living Soils®)

ACC Contact:

[email protected]

303-974-4770

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan". These or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Cannabis Remains an Illegal Schedule 1 Drug Under Federal Law

Thirty-five states, including Colorado, the District of Columbia and four U.S. Territories currently have laws broadly legalizing cannabis in some form for either medicinal and/or recreational use governed by state specific laws and regulations. Although legalized in some states, cannabis is a “Schedule 1” drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (“CSA”) and is illegal under federal law. Cannabis and its derivatives are viewed as being highly addictive and having no medical value. The United States Drug Enforcement Agency enforces the Controlled Substances Act, and persons violating it are subject to federal criminal prosecution.

As a result of the November 2020 federal elections, and the election of Joseph R. Biden as president, it is expected that the federal government will move to amend parts of the CSA and de-schedule cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug.

In late January, 2021, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers are in the process of merging various cannabis bills, including his own legalization legislation. He is working to enact reform in this Congressional session. This would include the Marijuana Freedom and Opportunity Act, that would federally de-schedule cannabis, reinvest tax revenue into communities most affected by the drug war, and fund efforts to expunge prior cannabis records. It is likely that the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act would be incorporated.

Other federal legislation under review for possible submission includes the SAFE Banking Act (or Secure and Fair Enforcement Act), a bill that would allow cannabis companies to access the federally-insured banking system and capital markets without the risk of federal enforcement action, and the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act (or STATES Act), a bill that seeks protections for businesses and individuals in states that have legalized and comply with state laws.

Notably with respect to our business, on November 1, 2019, Colorado Bill HB-19-1090, was passed and made effective. This law allows publicly traded corporations to apply for and qualify for the ownership of Colorado cannabis licenses. Other states that have legalized cannabis for recreational and/or medicinal use restrict public companies from owning interests in state cannabis licenses altogether, or have enacted regulations which make it difficult for corporations to comply with application requirements, including all shareholders submitting to and passing background checks.

On September 18, 2020, Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), approved the Company’s application for suitability, establishing the Company as one of the few publicly traded companies authorized to acquire and operate various cannabis licenses throughout Colorado, in both the recreational and medical markets.