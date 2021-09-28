Logo
Genasys Inc. Sponsoring and Exhibiting at Europe's Premier Public Warning and Safety Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Genasys' EU Strategic Marketing Director, Pablo Gomez, Featured on Public Warning Solutions Panel

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced it is a gold sponsor of the EENA Conference 2021, a three-day event and exhibition for public safety professionals to be held in Riga, Latvia, October 6 - 8, 2021.

Genasys' EU Strategic Marketing Director, Pablo Gomez, is scheduled to participate in the Public Warning Solutions panel discussion at 9 a.m. EEST on October 7, 2021. The panel's focus will be solutions available on the market.

The conference is an industry event that brings together public safety professionals, including emergency services professionals and researchers, solution-providers, mobile network operators and EU institution representatives, to network and share industry knowledge.

"EENA has been at the forefront in advocating the EU to implement public alerting on phones since the early 2000's", said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "We're pleased to be a sponsor of this important event and look forward to exhibiting our Cell Broadcast and near real time location-based SMS technologies."

Company representatives will be available in Booth #32 in the Exhibition Area to provide demonstrations and discuss the company’s critical communications systems and solutions.

For more information about the EENA Conference, Exhibition and Workshops, please visit eenaconference.org.

About EENA

EENA, the European Emergency Number Association, is a Brussels-based NGO set up in 1999 dedicated to promoting high quality emergency services in the EU and beyond. EENA serves as a discussion platform for emergency services, public authorities, decision makers, researchers, associations and solution providers with a view to improving emergency response in accordance with citizens’ requirements. EENA is also promoting the establishment of an efficient system for alerting citizens about imminent or developing emergencies.

Today, the EENA community includes 1500+ emergency services representatives from over 80 countries worldwide, 100+ solution providers, 100+ researchers and 200+ members of the European Parliament. EENA is proud to be a platform for everyone involved in the public safety community and to provide a space for collaboration and learning.

Visit the EENA website for more information: www.eena.org.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
[email protected]

