Amfil Technologies Announces the Opening of the Snakes & Lattes' Seventh Location in Guelph, Ontario

Toronto, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amfil Technologies ( FUNN) is pleased to announce the opening of their newest Snakes & Lattes location in Guelph, Ontario on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 4pm.

With the opening of the Guelph location, Snakes & Lattes continues to grow their footprint in North America as the oldest, largest, and best game cafes. This represents the second acquisition of an established cafe, and comes on the heels of opening Snakes & Lattes Tucson earlier this year.

“Our team has been working hard to put the last finishing touches on the space, and we’ve addressed all inspection notes and are ready to show the good people of Guelph a great time! We’ll be serving great food, such as our miso wasabi goat cheese truffles, s’mores shakes, local and imported beers, Propeller coffee, and of course, we’ll have a terrific selection of board games to check out! We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to bring our brand of fun to a new audience and welcome some great new members to our team,” said CEO Ben Castanie.

“In spite of the challenges the hospitality industry has endured, we’ve been able to not only keep our doors open, but actually expand into three new markets since the beginning of 2020. We are enthusiastic about the process of defining our brand and providing our leaders with the tools they need to succeed. As we achieve more brand recognition and implement standards and best practices, each subsequent opening will benefit from the institutional knowledge of our growing team,” added Aaron McKay, Amfil’s COO.

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to two wholly owned subsidiaries:



1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates 3 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario, 2 in Arizona (Tempe, Tucson) and 1 in Chicago, Illinois. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, and is believed to be the largest in the world. Our board game cafes have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc., please visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

2). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer. Unilock is North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the Greater Toronto Area. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

