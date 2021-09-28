Revitalist Lifestyle Launches Telemedicine Counselling

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (CSNX: CALM.CN) (OTC: RVLWF) ispleased to announce the launch of telemedicine counselling as an additional service offering. Revitalist continues to lead in revolutionary ways by offering telemedicine counselling, a cutting-edge mental health coaching platform allowing the entire nation access to necessary services.

Valuates Reports, “The Telehealth Market is estimated to reach USD 70.19 Billion by 2026, from USD 26.4 Billion in 2020, and register a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.”

Revitalist currently employs over 20 mental health therapists including psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, and licensed professional counselors all trained in solution based, goal-oriented coaching. Telemedicine provides Revitalist patients access to their expertise through a comfortable platform which eliminates the taboo environment that often deters individuals from seeking help.

The American Psychiatric Association states, “Often, people avoid or delay seeking treatment due to concerns about being treated differently or fears of losing their jobs and livelihood.” With the ability to offer counselling services through Revitalist’s telemedicine platform, millions will gain access to care in the comfort of their own home.

Kathryn Walker, CEO, states, “Telemedicine is monumental as the pandemic continues and demand for mental health services rise. Revitalist will aid in providing relief to those seeking help remotely while also diversifying service offerings to drive revenue for the business.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. is a publicly traded (CSE: CALM) company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided over 12,000 infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness.

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005238/en/