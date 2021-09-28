Logo
U.S. Dept. of Labor awards Verizon Public Sector $887M for network modernization

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task orders will transform the entirety of the Dept. of Labor’s legacy telecommunications and IT services with next-generation managed services from Verizon

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded Verizon Public Sector five Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task orders to modernize legacy network infrastructure including data, voice, unified communications, video services and enterprise applications for its 20,000 users. Verizon Public Sector’s partnership with the DOL will result in a highly secure, converged data and voice network across nearly 1,000 locations.

Verizon will partner with the DOL to drive the adoption of innovative technologies with a custom managed services solution that will support enterprise connectivity. The first task order will transform and modernize the DOL’s IT backbone with new network architecture design to build a managed network with data, voice and toll-free services. The second task order will continue existing work to transform the DOL’s audio and web conferencing services through a number of customized use and flexibility options.

The third task order allows for the immediate delivery of Content Delivery Network Services (CDNS). Verizon Public Sector will evolve these services to provide improved capabilities, creating an enterprise-level cloud environment as the foundation for implementing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

The fourth task order will address DOL’s Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS), and calls for the installation of MTIPS ports for the DOL’s seven data centers across the country.

The fifth task order will support the deployment of Unified Communications Services (UCS) to accommodate all 20,000 DOL end-users. The UCS will integrate multiple methods of communication, including moving to IP-based voice and video services that will enable the DOL workforce to connect, collaborate and exchange information wirelessly and seamlessly.

Finally, through a task order previously issued under another solicitation, Verizon Public Sector has successfully transitioned DOL’s Co-located Hosting Service (CHS) requirements from its previous GSA’s Networx contract to the EIS contract vehicle. This will help reduce DOL’s IT infrastructure and management costs and provide access to a data center environment that is scalable to the department’s changing needs.

“These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers,” said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice president for Public Sector at Verizon. “Our next-generation technology and modernized network services are helping to transform the way DOL serves their constituents, today and into the future.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Geoffrey Basye
[email protected]
(202) 748-1882

