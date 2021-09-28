State Street Global Advisors Expands Fixed Income ETF Offering with Debut of SPDR® Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the launch of the SPDR+Loomis+Sayles+Opportunistic+Bond+ETF+%28OBND%29. The fund provides exposure to a mix of investment-grade, high-yield, non-U.S. dollar denominated debt, leveraged loans and securitized issuers. OBND, an actively managed fund sub-advised by Loomis Sayles, was developed to help investors navigate ever-changing global credit conditions.

“The low interest rate environment is driving demand for non-traditional fixed income investments. OBND seeks to meet investors’ needs for both yield and diversification while providing the benefits of active risk management,” said Sue Thompson, head of SPDR Americas Distribution at State Street Global Advisors.

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF is actively managed and seeks to capture risk premiums in markets that it believes can offer strong risk-adjusted return potential over a full market cycle, utilizing a multi-asset credit framework to gain exposure to a mix of credit-focused asset classes and sectors within a globally diverse investment universe. The portfolio managers use a top-down credit cycle approach, supported by deep fundamental research, and seek to generate returns at asset class, sector and security levels.

OBND is managed by the Loomis Sayles Alpha Strategies team, which currently oversees multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients worldwide. The portfolio management team includes Kevin Kearns, team leader and co-manager of the team’s multi-asset credit and income strategies, custom strategies and the Loomis Sayles Inflation Protected Securities Fund; Andrea DiCenso, co-portfolio manager of the team’s credit asset, world credit asset and emerging market debt blended total return strategies; and Thomas Stolberg, co-portfolio manager of the team’s credit asset strategies.

“As a team, we are passionate about combining what we believe is best-in-class fundamental and advanced quantitative research with leading edge technology in support of meeting our clients’ goals,” said Kevin Kearns. “We are excited to join State Street Global Advisors’ distinguished SPDR franchise with OBND, which is an innovative solution for credit investors.”

