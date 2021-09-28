InvoiceCloud's Electronic Payments Apps Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

InvoiceCloud's Electronic Payments Apps Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution for online bill payment services and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that InvoiceCloud’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators for PolicyCenter and BillingCenter are now available to users in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

The InvoiceCloud platform is a comprehensive, secure, and flexible electronic bill presentment and payment solution that can be customized to meet the needs of any insurer. With its user-friendly, biller-branded interface, policyholders can choose from a full suite of payment options to pay when, how, and where they desire, increasing customer satisfaction. The platform prompts users to enroll in automatic payments and other self-service routes to help reduce billing-related communication and costs, while maximizing operational efficiencies. InvoiceCloud’s robust communications engine gives insurers full control over email and text communications and content, allowing them to keep their policyholders informed and encourage on-time payments.

InvoiceCloud’s Ready for Guidewire integration enables insurers to:

  • Easily access payment and premium information from InvoiceCloud directly within Guidewire;
  • Drive higher adoption rates of online payments, paperless billing, and automatic payments to reduce staff workload and accelerate collections; and
  • Provide timely and accurate billing information to their policyholders.

“With the rise of the availability of digital payment methods across most industries, policyholders expect to have the same copious options when making insurance payments,” said Rob Autor, chief operating officer, InvoiceCloud. “Our technology, integrated with Guidewire, provides insurers with seamless access to the next generation of digital payments and customer experience capabilities for increased policyholder and agent satisfaction.”

“We congratulate InvoiceCloud on the release of its apps for PolicyCenter and BillingCenter,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “InvoiceCloud’s technology is now easily accessible through InsuranceSuite, allowing our joint customers to streamline the premium payment process for themselves and their policyholders. As a frequent customer touchpoint, policy payments present an ideal opportunity for insurers to improve both customer engagement and efficiency.”

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005212r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005212/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment