Jones Soda Revives Signature Turkey & Gravy Flavor for 25th Anniversary

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jones Soda Revives Signature Turkey & Gravy Flavor for 25th Anniversary

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Limited-Edition Run of 35,000 Bottles Hits Store Shelves for Thanksgiving

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. ( JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is reviving its legendary Turkey & Gravy Soda for the first time in over a decade in a limited-edition 35,000-bottle run that coincides with Thanksgiving celebrations as well as the Company’s 25th anniversary. The unusual flavor helped solidify the brand’s innovative, boundary-pushing reputation when it debuted in 2003.

The return of Turkey & Gravy Soda is part of the Company’s Special Release program, which introduces a rotating series of new and retired flavors throughout the year. The program launched earlier this year with Special Release Birthday Cake Soda and Special Release Pineapple Cream, two flavors from the brand’s archives that are frequently requested because of their fun, innovative and only-from-Jones taste profiles.

The Special Release Turkey & Gravy Soda features individually numbered collectible bottles to highlight the flavor’s limited availability. It is available immediately at more than 1,500 Kroger stores throughout the U.S. and at Albertsons Safeway stores in Oregon. In Canada, consumers can find the soda at select Buy-Low Foods, AG Foods, Nesters, Rabba, Little Short Stop and Federated Co-ops stores.

“Our Turkey & Gravy Soda instantly differentiated the company when we introduced it nearly two decades ago, establishing the iconoclastic brand personality that remains our calling card today,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “It’s an ideal Special Release SKU because it’s a novelty seasonal flavor that raises brand visibility among longtime Jones fans and new customers alike.”

The Special Release program is one of two Jones Soda line extensions announced earlier this year to advance a strategic growth plan that has delivered four consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability. The Company also introduced its first mass-market variety 12-packs, including a Fan Faves Variety Pack bundling Jones’ top-selling Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream and Green Apple flavors, and a Mixer Variety Pack containing Jones Cola, Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer targeting today’s craft cocktail and at-home DIY trends. Both packs are expected to continue to increase company penetration in the mass market and club channels.

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® ( JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Slach and Cody Cree
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact
Jim Capalbo
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fb3facf-e9e4-493f-9c54-da2909e6e614

ti?nf=ODMzMjkwMiM0NDI1MzE1IzIwMDYwNzE=
Jones-Soda-Co-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment