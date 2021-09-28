Fluidigm Announces Collaboration Agreement with Karolinska Institutet to Accelerate Customer Adoption of New CyTOF XT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation ( FLDM, Financial), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a collaboration agreement with the Karolinska Institutet for research applications and product development utilizing CyTOF® XT, the fourth-generation platform based on Fluidigm’s pioneering CyTOF technology.



The Karolinska Institutet, based in Stockholm, is one of the world’s foremost medical universities and Sweden’s largest single center of academic medical research. The collaboration will focus on CyTOF based research performed in the Institute’s Department of Women’s and Children’s Health.

“Research in the Institute’s Department of Women’s and Children’s Health focuses on cellular interactions governing immune system behavior in health and disease and human immune system variation, as well as immune development in children,” said Petter Brodin, MD, PhD, Professor of Immunology. “We are building a body of knowledge about the immune system, particularly in early childhood development, that we believe will have broad implications in future health care decision making. CyTOF provides detailed data that can shed light on immunological makeup and responses, leading to development of therapies that are most effective for patients.

“Mass cytometry has enabled Karolinska Institutet to conduct significant immunological research in recent years that has yielded insights that inform new therapies. We acquired a CyTOF XT to expand our capabilities in this regard, providing rich data to help us better understand the incredibly complex human immune system, with advancements in throughput, automation and time to results,” said Brodin.

CyTOF XT™, launched in mid-2021, is designed to simplify the design and execution of deep cell profiling studies, standardize sample analysis with reproducible workflows and automation and accelerate novel therapeutic development research to improve human health. The features of CyTOF XT are particularly valuable to translational and clinical researchers across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and the contract research organizations that serve them.

“Collaborating with one of the world’s most prestigious medical universities is an honor for Fluidigm, and we are excited to partner with Karolinska Institutet,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “This collaboration underscores the acceleration of CyTOF as a premier tool for translational and clinical research and its role in developing a more meaningful approach to precision medicine for better health care decision making.

“The new CyTOF XT platform provides the most reliable and reproducible method to capture the complexity of the human immune system through high-dimensional cytometry, with improvements in throughput, automation and time to results as well as total cost of ownership.”

As part of the collaboration, the Karolinska Institutet will receive early access to reagents and software under development by Fluidigm, evaluate pre-released Fluidigm® materials and products under development, participate in Fluidigm events and host visits or experiments by Fluidigm customers or prospects relating to Helios™, a CyTOF system, and CyTOF XT, and participate in product development discussions with respect to Helios and CyTOF XT.

Among key growth strategies for Fluidigm is driving adoption of the technology in translational and clinical research, as well as accelerating consumables and assay development through increased organic investment and partnership. Globally, mass cytometry is utilized by 9 of the top 10 pharma companies. Mass cytometry technologies, including CyTOF, Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) and Maxpar® Direct™, have been used in more than 160 National Clinical Trials.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm ( FLDM, Financial) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

About The Karolinska Institutet

Karolinska Institutet is one of the world’s leading medical universities. Our vision is to advance knowledge about life and strive towards better health for all. The Karolinska Institutet accounts for the single largest share of all academic medical research conducted in Sweden and offers the country’s broadest range of education in medicine and health sciences. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet selects the Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine.

