Fortinet Continues its Secure SD-WAN Momentum with New Global Service Providers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution continues to be used by global service providers and MSSPs to power new managed services with a global adoption rate of over 30,000 customers. Our partners are able to deliver consolidated key functions, ranging from security, SD-WAN, advanced routing and ZTNA services with natively available access proxy, through one solution given Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach. As a result, our SP and MSSP partners are able to tap into new market opportunities and grow their business by uniquely meeting customer needs.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® ( FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced six new service providers have selected Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to differentiate their business and deliver new value-added services to customers. These six organizations, including Comcast Business, Granite Telecommunications, C&W Business Panama, Acuative, Tata Teleservices and 1&1 Versatel, are expanding their customer offerings powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, continuing Fortinet’s momentum with an existing and expanding list of service providers (SPs).

Complexity Impeding Digital Innovations

Many organizations are challenged with poor visibility and analytics into their network. Additionally, tasks that need to be performed manually increase time, cost and likelihood of error, as well as a reduction in flexibility and increase in network outages. IT teams are looking to prevent these network outages and remove human error that is the major cause of downtime and security breaches.

To help prevent customers from having to face these challenges, service providers around the world are developing new services powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to simplify the WAN architecture and management and to accelerate deployment. As a result, they’re able to provide customers with greater insights into their network, enforcing consistent policy across off-and on- network users, extensive ecosystem integrations, proactive WAN remediation and automation.

SPs Deliver Additional Value-add Services Powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helps SPs differentiate their managed services with superior quality of experience, accelerated convergence and efficient operation.

Accelerated Convergence Powered by One Operating System: Fortinet accelerates the convergence of security and networking with organically developed and consolidated key functions encompassing SD-WAN, NGFW, advanced routing and access proxy for ZTNA support. Having one solution that offers all these capabilities in one eliminates device sprawl and enforces one policy consistent across all edges – including off and on network users – and provides flexible deployment options.

Superior Quality of Experience for users and IT teams: Delivering superior quality of experience for both end users and IT teams is a win-win situation for service providers. User experience is enhanced with accelerated access, performance, increased uptime to cloud-based critical business applications using a cloud-on-ramp approach, and is unaffected by location whether the user is in or outside the office. Fortinet developed and introduced the world’s only SD-WAN ASIC (SOC4) to enable customers to provide superior SD-WAN experience by accelerating their application performance.

Efficient Operations Across WAN and Cloud Edges: With services powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, SPs are able to offer customers a consistent view and analytics into their network operations, dramatically reducing the cost of operations, vastly improving MTTR, and accelerating deployment. Fortinet’s pioneered Secure SD-WAN helps automate the delivery of network services across their entire life-cycle, Day 0, Day 1, and Day 2+ at large scale while protecting against the entire digital attack surface.



Fortinet Secure SD-WAN: A Clear Industry Leader

In addition to its growing adoption with more than 30,000 customer deploying Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, the solution’s unique capabilities have led to the following industry accolades:

Fortinet’s ASIC approach was recognized as a leader in the Gartner WAN Edge MQ 2020 and received the highest rating for the Security-Sensitive use case among sixty vendors.

and received the highest rating for the Security-Sensitive use case among sixty vendors. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN enables faster deployment at scale and subsequently received a “Recommended” rating as validated by NSS Labs SD-WAN test .

. Fortinet was a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant two years in a row and received “Gartner Peer Insight” Customer’s Choice for WAN Edge recognition in 2020 with the highest number of customer reviews.



Supporting Quotes

Below is what SPs are saying about Fortinet Secure SD-WAN.

“Comcast Business’s enterprise solutions have always offered our customers the best choices to address the evolving digital transformation needs of our customers. We believe the industry evolution towards the integration of security with networking is the right direction for the market and provides tremendous value to our customers. The ability to address these needs via Fortinet’s security and SD-WAN capabilities helps customers further reduce their operating costs and gain greater control of their network operations.”

– Amit Verma, Vice President, Solution Engineering & Technology, Comcast Business

“Granite has earned new business with Fortinet’s security-first approach to SD-WAN and our ability to easily build a secure stack with Fortinet’s switching, Wi-Fi and extender options. In addition to deploying Fortinet’s FortiGate edge devices, Granite uses Fortinet software on our innovative Granite Guardian FlexEdge service to provide powerful and flexible solutions to multilocation enterprise and government organizations. FlexEdge includes the functionality of a firewall, SD-WAN router, SBC, or cellular data endpoint. This allows Granite to easily enable new services for our customers without having to deploy multiple devices at the customer premises, boosting serving levels and reducing total cost of ownership.”

– Chris Chapin, Senior Vice President of Product, Granite Telecommunications

“Our renewed Managed Secure SD-WAN service with Fortinet increases our customers' options with a secure and reliable connectivity solution to support their digital transformation. Combining Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN approach with our network and security capabilities, we offer the ability to reduce risk and create exceptional end-user experiences. We remain committed to innovation by enabling secure connectivity for today's organizations that have distributed collaborators and hybrid digital work styles.”

– Danilo Fernandes, Senior Commercial Director of Corporate Business at C&W Business Panama

“Acuative is a global Managed Services Provider supporting networks of enterprise clients all over the world. Our agile business approach allows us to deliver unique solutions that are reliable, scalable and cost effective. Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach allows us to offer cost effective managed solutions to our clients. By implementing a fully managed SD-WAN solution powered by Fortinet and managed by Acuative, our customers have been able to reduce operating costs by an average of 25%. Other product vendors require layering multiple devices to achieve what Fortinet can accomplish with one solution. By providing a less complex solution that is easier to manage and fewer failure points, Acuative can provide a secure and fully managed service at lower total cost of ownership.”

– Vince Sciarra, CEO at Acuative

“There is an emerging need to transform networks at scale without compromising security. SD-WAN iFLX powered by Fortinet offers unmatched flexibility, scalability, next-gen security with business intelligence, enhancing customer experience. All of this is offered at an affordable cost with zero capex and complete managed services option. With the launch of this product category at an affordable cost which is otherwise considered as a premium product in the industry, it is Tata Teleservices' endeavor to democratize cutting-edge technology solutions for all customers.”

– Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product and Commercial at Tata Teleservices

“When it comes to data and network, security is the most important thing - especially in light of the increasing popularity of cloud computing and remote working. By adding Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to our portfolio of gigabit fibre connections, voice and other network solutions and IT services, we answer our customer’s increasing need for broad, integrated and automated security solutions. The partnership with Fortinet enables us to further enhance the digitalization of the German economy.”

– Joachim Sinzig, Vice President Products, 1&1 Versatel

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet ( FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.