Immediate Media Renews Recommendation Partnership with Outbrain

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Award-winning UK media business will implement Outbrain’s Smartfeed to power revenue and organic recommendations goals across all publications

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, has renewed its partnership with Immediate Media, the award-winning special interest content and platform company that reaches over 16 million engaged UK consumers per month, and will begin utilising Outbrain’s Smartfeed technology. Since 2014, Immediate Media has successfully partnered with Outbrain to drive reader engagement and boost revenue across a diverse set of publications such as BBC Good Food, Radio Times, Olive Magazine, Gardeners World, and BikeRadar.

With this renewed partnership, Immediate Media will start leveraging Outbrain’s Smartfeed, a customisable feed of content discovery that allows publishers to optimise the user experience to improve engagement and revenue. Smartfeed is a blank canvas on which a suite of card formats can be used to deliver editorial, monetisation, and specific revenue goals, generating a 20% RPM lift when compared to Outbrain’s standard widgets.

“As the digital ecosystem evolves, Immediate Media is razor focused on working with transparent partners that enable us to realise the value of our high-quality content,” says Duncan Tickell, Chief Revenue Officer at Immediate Media. “The combination of our valued specialist content, combined with Outbrain’s platform enables us to maximise revenue and deliver an engaging and personalised experience across our market leading website. We’re delighted to continue building on our successful, multi-year partnership with this renewal.”

It’s important for us to work with publications that provide top notch journalism, helping them to monetise their pages, increase reader engagement, and diversify their revenue streams by offering our recommendation platform to audiences across the open web,” says James Milne, Managing Director Northern Europe at Outbrain. “Our long-standing partnership with Immediate Media is a testament to Outbrain’s long-term commitment to support the needs of the world’s leading publishers.”

About Outbrain
Outbrain ( OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Matt LoDolce
[email protected]

