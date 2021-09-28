LitePoint Names Anna Smith New Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Smith brings over 20 years of experience and a strong track record of leading sales growth in the semiconductor industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced that Anna Smith has joined the organization to lead worldwide sales at LitePoint.

Smith comes to LitePoint from Marvell where she spent 13 years in progressively senior sales roles. In her last position, Smith was Senior Director of Strategic Sales, leading a team of sales and technical sales professionals targeting data center, automotive, enterprise, and PC OEM customers.

Brad Robbins, President of LitePoint, said, “We couldn’t be happier to have Anna leading our global sales team. Anna brings a vision, expertise, and a laser focus on the customer that our team and customers will genuinely appreciate.”

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne ( TER, Financial), a leading innovator of automation equipment for test and industrial automation applications. In 2020, Teradyne had revenue of $3.1 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

