Galaxy Gaming Announces New Games, Solutions, and Big iGaming Numbers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ( GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced major milestones in its commitment to best-in-class omnichannel table game content and solutions.



“At Galaxy Gaming, we’re hyper-focused on developing innovative table game content that performs both online and on the casino floor and continues to delight the player, wherever they may be,” said Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “This G2E season, we are thrilled to premiere a suite of brand new table game content and solutions and announce some big wins in iGaming.”

Debuting New Comprehensive Baccarat Portfolio

In response to the need for customizable Baccarat games and tools, Galaxy Gaming unveils its Baccarat collection this October. Traditionally, the industry featured a variety of baccarat side bets offered separately. After listening to their partners, Galaxy developed a series of games that allow for one-of-a-kind combinations that solve this challenge and an engaging trend board solution.

Galaxy Gaming is proud to launch Rising Phoenix, Golden Talons, and Mystic Baccarat, and the elegant Baccarat trend board solution, Lunar Table Display.

The bet combinations of Rising Phoenix and Golden Talons mark the first time players will have the opportunity to take advantage of both styles of side bets on one table.

In addition to this combination, all of Galaxy’s Baccarat side bets can be mixed. Also, new to the Prime Membership portfolio, Mystic Baccarat presents three additional side bets and allows the option to add Golden Talons.

All games are available as both commission and commission-free and with the option of adding single or multi-denom progressives.

The Lunar Table Display transforms the typical trend board offering support for most industry intelligent shoes and displaying comprehensive game results. The user-friendly dealer interface makes the dealer’s job streamlined, allowing more hands to be dealt.

Launching Innovative High Action Table Games

Galaxy Gaming is also thrilled to announce a suite of exciting high-action games joining the Prime Membership Portfolio: Split to Double Blackjack, Super Omaha Poker, Three Card Pick’em, and High Roller Hold’em.

All five of these games are designed for high action while maximizing the player’s time on the table.

Each title offers a reasonable house edge while providing the players with several opportunities to raise.

Galaxy Gaming acquired the rights to this game portfolio from High Variance Games, LLC.



Announcing One Billion Online Bets Annually and Counting

In the last twelve months, over one billion wagers worldwide have been made online on Galaxy Gaming side bets alone. Galaxy Gaming’s well-known and trusted titles in brick-and-mortar casinos continue to shine in the iGaming space as well.

Of the top seven side bets online, Galaxy iGames make up five including the world’s number one side bet, 21+3, Perfect Pairs, Buster Blackjack, Lucky Ladies, and Lucky Lucky.

Galaxy iGames can be found across over 750 of the world’s leading online casino iGaming sites.

Currently, Galaxy iGaming titles produce 2% of Gross Gaming Revenue in the U.S., and Galaxy expects that percentage to grow as new markets and products become available.



Coming Soon: 21+3 Progressive Blackjack with Lucky Ladies in Partnership with Spin Games LLC

Bringing two of Galaxy Gaming’s most successful titles together, Spin Games will launch 21+3 Progressive Blackjack. A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets.

21+3 Progressive Blackjack’s upcoming launch will be the first time 21+3 and Lucky Ladies will appear as dual bets in the market.

This also marks the first time a 21+3 Progressive will launch an RNG casino game.

21+3 and Lucky Ladies are two of the most popular side bets in the world in both physical and online casinos.



About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 936-5216

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1753