eWorld Companies, Inc., Parent of Angelini Trading Company, Has Completed All Filings Required for Current Information Status on OTC Markets

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Escondido, CA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. ( EWRC), announced today that the company has submitted all filings required by OTC Markets for upgrade to Current Information status, including updated financials, and expects to receive formal approval and upgrade to Current Information within the next week.

In conjunction with this announcement, Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO of eWorld Companies, Inc., commented, “We are pleased to announce that upon the completion of our updated filings with OTC Markets we are now laser-focused on moving forward with the plans our subsidiary Angelini Trading Company has been putting in place over the past several months.”

Miroslaw (Mirek) Gorny, President of eWorld Companies, Inc. and COO of Angelini Trading Company, added, “This is a significant milestone for eWorld and Angelini Trading Company. Having completed these requirements and achieving Current Information status on OTC Markets will allow us to redouble our efforts and move forward more quickly on several exciting projects we already have underway, including the release of our Bitcoin Wine NFT, the filming of our docuseries detailing the history and evolution of its subsidiary Angelini Trading Company, and the import/distribution of our Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. We expect to release additional information about these and other projects in the near future.”

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family-owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priority and sole focus now is the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO
[email protected]

