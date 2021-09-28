Vonage Launches AI Virtual Assistant for its UCaaS Solution to Deliver Enhanced, Self-Serve Capabilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vonage Launches AI Virtual Assistant for its UCaaS Solution to Deliver Enhanced, Self-Serve Capabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has launched AI Virtual Assistant for its unified communications solution, Vonage Business Communications (VBC). One of the first AI-driven conversational solutions to deliver enhanced self-serving interactions for unified communications, Vonage AI Virtual Assistant creates artificially intelligent conversational experiences using natural language understanding and machine learning that is supported by applications using voice and text to engage every caller in natural language.

Vonage_Logo.jpg

AI Virtual Assistant modernizes customer engagement by providing conversational AI to address simple tasks and facilitate voice-enabled self-service for customers. This enables organizations without a contact center to free up employees from answering high volumes of inbound calls and helps to improve the customer experience by providing faster responses to questions, requests and other customer needs.

"In addition to reducing and optimizing IT costs and resources, enterprises are enhancing the customer experience with the use of AI as a part of their communications strategy," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "In today's modern workplace, consumers expect to get the information they want, when they want it and they expect it to be easy to do business with a brand. As one of the first providers to offer this kind of solution for unified communications, Vonage is enabling businesses to leverage AI to improve their business processes. By automating responses and addressing simple tasks through AI, we are transforming the way businesses across all industries connect with their customers."

Built on the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), AI Virtual Assistant also includes the new Vonage AI Studio capabilities, providing a no-code user interface to enable easy implementation and development of advanced conversational experiences and engagement, such as self-service options and workflows, the ability to simplify complex interactions, and enable short time to delivery. The addition of Vonage AI Studio customizable building blocks to AI Virtual Assistant provides businesses with the tools they need for true service automation strategy, without taking away from the end-user experience.

Additional benefits to enterprise implementation of AI Virtual Assistant include:

  • Ensuring business continuity for organizations that experience high call volumes during peak business hours or seasonal periods.

  • Reducing wait times for frequently asked, straightforward queries that can be immediately resolved, increasing customer satisfaction without the need for live interaction.

  • Creating meaningful customer engagements by capturing insights through verbal cues given by customers for their interest, questions or issues about products and services, then taking appropriate actions to maintain customer lifetime value.

AI Virtual Assistant also provides organizations, partners and developers with an omnichannel bot platform to create multi-purpose AI-conversational solutions to meet customer needs.

"In an increasingly digital world, more and more businesses are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance customer and employee experiences, as well as drive cost savings and overall quality of service," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research, Inc. "With one of the first Virtual Assistant products of its kind in the marketplace, Vonage is augmenting its already robust unified communication offering with intelligent conversational experiences to make better connections with customers at every touchpoint."

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

favicon.png?sn=NY20645&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-launches-ai-virtual-assistant-for-its-ucaas-solution-to-deliver-enhanced-self-serve-capabilities-301386416.html

SOURCE Vonage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY20645&Transmission_Id=202109280830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY20645&DateId=20210928
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment