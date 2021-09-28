Legion Capital to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 7th

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion Capital (Ticker Symbol: LGCP) based in Orlando, a FinTech company focused on specialized business lending and providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies, today announced that James Byrd, Chairman & CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7th.

DATE: October 7th, 2021

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2XDPsP9

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Founded by veteran attorney and venture capital executive Jim Byrd and noted marketing expert Shane Hackett, Legion Capital has positioned itself to be a FinTech leader in specialized small business lending, with a strong focus on early stage financing in the areas of real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials and other asset based lending.

Legion Capital works with companies and projects in a "high touch", collaborative manner, providing not only needed capital, but the guidance and assistance that allows them to acquire or launch a new development, or take their business to the next level.

Legion provides critical acquisition, development, and working capital to business owners and entrepreneurs creatively and expeditiously, filling a substantial void created by banks and other institutional lenders who no longer serve early-stage or entrepreneurial businesses or projects.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (Ticker Symbol: LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

