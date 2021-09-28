Logo
NEOGEN Partners with Hendrix Genetics to Improve Genetic Performance in Africa

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 28, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that they have partnered with Hendrix Genetics, a multi-species animal breeding, genetics, and technology company.

Through this partnership, NEOGEN will support the implementation of genomic selection into Hendrix's Sustainable Access to Poultry Parent Stock in Africa (SAPPSA) program. This addition will help accelerate the company's existing recurrent test program by genotyping the elite animals across the breeding program, ensuring the SASSO breeds they cultivate are adapted to the local needs and environmental pressures of Sub-Saharan Africa, including heat, feed, various diseases, and different housing systems.

"We are pleased to join Hendrix Genetics in their mission to help secure the supply of high-quality parent stock to African smallholder farmers," said Marylinn Munson, Vice President of Genomics at NEOGEN. "By helping to incorporate genotyping into Hendrix Genetics' excellent breeding program, we can ensure that the correct birds for the environment are chosen, and we are able to support the sustainable development of farming practices while helping educate on the best practices for nutrition, housing, and poultry biosecurity. The SAPPSA project positively impacts the lives of millions of people, and NEOGEN is thrilled to be a part of building a more sustainable future for us all."

Hendrix Genetics began collecting data on their existing poultry population located in Burkina Faso in 2020. The offspring of these elite birds were then tested for growth and egg production characteristics in this tropical climate. The company will now work with NEOGEN Genomics to genotype the elite animals in the population. With the addition of genotyping, Hendrix Genetics will be able to increase genetic gain in their genetics programs, which will have a positive impact on the smallholder farmers who raise these birds, increasing nutritional intake and income.

"As Hendrix Genetics, we are very pleased with our partnership with NEOGEN in the SAPPSA project. Through this partnership we can capitalize on the knowledge and expertise of NEOGEN in the domain of genomic selection. This will enable us to even better meet the needs of the smallholder farmers in Africa," said Johan van Arendonk, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer at Hendrix Genetics.

The SAPPSA project was initiated to provide African farmers with sustainable genetic solutions in order to offer them a pathway out of poverty. In 2018, the project received a multi-year grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with the objective to secure access to poultry parent stock, improve dual-purpose breeds for African smallholder farmers, and grow African Poultry Multiplication Initiatives (APMI) across the continent.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

CONTACT:

Tom Schultz, Senior Director, Commercial Geneseek


(402) 435-0665 ext. 7130, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE21571&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-partners-with-hendrix-genetics-to-improve-genetic-performance-in-africa-301386598.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE21571&Transmission_Id=202109280845PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE21571&DateId=20210928
