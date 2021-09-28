Logo
Pure Storage Unveils Portworx Data Services, the Industry's First Database-as-a-Service Platform for Kubernetes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Portworx Data Services delivers a consistent operational experience for the broadest range of data services on Kubernetes, dramatically simplifying data service management

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced Portworx Data Services, the industry's first Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Platform for Kubernetes.

pure_storage_logo.jpg

Modern applications are composed of dozens or even hundreds of microservices, often supported by one or more data services such as databases, streaming and message queues, search, AI/ML pipelines, and more. Managing so many types of data services is complex, but this complexity is augmented further by the number of database instances to manage and scale across disparate test, dev, and production environments, across availability zones and clouds, with varied requirements around performance, high availability, data protection, data security, compliance, and more. As a result of this complexity, DevOps teams spend a large amount of their time firefighting deployments and operations, instead of delivering new features customers want.

Portworx Data Services delivers automated DBaaS management to solve these problems and more. With the click of a button, DevOps engineers can deploy a managed, production-grade data service on Kubernetes from the industry's broadest catalog of options for SQL, NoSQL, search, streaming, and more, with fully automated Day-2 operations.

"As the market leader in data management for Kubernetes, we've built a foundation for our customers to deploy stateful applications on Kubernetes with confidence and ease. Portworx Data Services is the next leap forward in this journey. Now we don't just give IT teams the tools needed to run data services in production, we are providing an as-a-service experience for the data services themselves so our customers can focus on innovation, not operations." -- Murli Thirumale, VP and GM, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage

Portworx Data Services delivers key capabilities to help customers accelerate innovation:

  • Built upon the gold standard of Kubernetes storage and data management: Portworx Enterprise provides the building blocks for building production-grade data services on Kubernetes such as high availability, data protection, data security and mobility. Portworx Data Services combines those capabilities, along with best practices, to create and run enterprise-class data services on-demand in any Kubernetes cluster.
  • Supports the broadest range of data services: Users can leverage Portworx Data Services to deploy and manage the industry's broadest catalog of stateful applications, providing solutions for SQL, NoSQL, search, streaming, and other stateful workloads.
  • Dramatically simplifies running data services on Kubernetes: Applications deployed by Portworx Data Services automatically support backup and restore, high availability, disaster recovery, data security, automated capacity management, and data migration.
  • Provides consistent operational experience regardless of environment: Cloud or on-prem doesn't matter. DevOps teams will have the same DBaaS experience for all data services regardless of where their application runs.

The Early Access Program for Portworx Data Services is now open. General availability will come in early 2022. To learn more, visit the Pure Storage blog.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF20819&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-unveils-portworx-data-services-the-industrys-first-database-as-a-service-platform-for-kubernetes-301386635.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF20819&Transmission_Id=202109280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF20819&DateId=20210928
