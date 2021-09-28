uCloudlink Partners with Baiyitong to Launch HyperConn(TM) Enabled Devices in China

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

uCloudlink Partners with Baiyitong to Launch HyperConn(TM) Enabled Devices in China

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uCloudlink Group Inc. ("uCloudlink" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has announced new strategic partnership with Baiyitong, a leading high-end mobile Wi-Fi brand in China. Baiyitong will be authorized to use uClouldlink's patented HyperConn™ technology. The two parties have also committed to comprehensive cooperation, across technology development and marketing, including sales channels. The two parties will jointly develop and launch new HyperConn™ enabled devices in China, targeting a wide spectrum of users and industries' needs requiring better data connection, from online education to remote working, live streaming, etc.

Launched at Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC Barcelona) in June 2021, uCloudlink's breakthrough HyperConn™ technology solution would allow users to enjoy fail-proof connectivity in all environments and conditions, which is the accelerator of 5G cloud era. By leveraging its patented HyperConn™ solution through its PaaS and SaaS platform, uCloudlink's products and services enable users to enjoy high-speed and reliable data connectivity services and users can select better coverage amongst available networks for their location with superior user experience.

Last year, the strategic cooperation agreement with one of the major mobile network operators (MNOs) in China demonstrated how uClouldlink's innovative technology can help improve user experience in local data connectivity market. uCloudlink's partnership with Baiyitong further demonstrates how the market responses well with great potential.

Numen is the first device to be launched as part of uCloudlink's partnership with Baiyitong, which will be launched to China market in the near future. Numen is a HyperConn™ enabled 5G mobile Wi-Fi device that provides seamless network connections, connecting users to all available networks including fixed broadband, Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G mobile networks, offering users reliable data connection. Through measuring and monitoring networks' quality, Numen will automatically switch to better network coverage and provide better data connection.

Equipped with such powerful functions, Numen can also provide users with seamless network connections for various application scenarios which require high-quality data connection, such as studio for live streamers, remote working and video conference, traveling, etc. Further, Numen is a great learning partner for students which provides better data connection and prevents external signal interference.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Carina Cheung
[email protected]
(852) 21806111

favicon.png?sn=CN18277&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-partners-with-baiyitong-to-launch-hyperconntm-enabled-devices-in-china-301385321.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18277&Transmission_Id=202109280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18277&DateId=20210928
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment