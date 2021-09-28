Logo
USAA Insurance Agency to Offer Members Personal Cyber Protection from Blink by Chubb

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2021

NEW YORK and SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Insurance Agency and BlinkSM by Chubb® today announced a collaboration to offer personal cyber insurance protection to USAA members and their families. The stand-alone insurance policy covers expenses related to a personal cyber event, including identify theft, fraudulent wire transfer, cyber bullying and ransomware extortion.

CHUBB_Black_RBG_Logo.jpg

Blink by Chubb offers a suite of Chubb-backed personal insurance products distributed through the company's digital brokers and affinity partners such as USAA. Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company.

"We're excited to work with an innovative brand like Blink that can offer our military families an end-to-end digital experience along with the financial strength, deep insurance expertise and world-class service of Chubb," said Gary Baker, Senior Vice President of the USAA Insurance Agency. "Making Blink's personal cyber protection available to USAA members provides another option for them to protect their families' financial security in our increasingly digital world."

All USAA members over the age of 18 in the U.S. are eligible to purchase a Blink personal cyber insurance policy by visiting the USAA member portal at www.usaa.com/cyber. There are no eligibility questions and members can select from cyber coverage options specifically designed for USAA members. Blink Cyber Protection coverage can be extended to up to five additional households to protect USAA families shared digital world. Available coverage limits range from $10,000 to $50,000.

"This partnership is a result of the tremendous respect and admiration Blink has for USAA and their unwavering commitment to people and families who serve, or served, in the United States Armed Forces," said Laura Bennett, Senior Vice President of eConsumer for Chubb in North America. "We are very pleased to be able to provide USAA members with protection from the growing risk of cybercrime, as we all continue to increase our digital footprints."

The USAA Insurance Agency and Blink are also working together to help USAA members become more cyber-aware by providing educational resources on how to protect themselves and their families from cyber threats.

About Chubb
Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

About USAA
Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

usaa_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY20554&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-insurance-agency-to-offer-members-personal-cyber-protection-from-blink-by-chubb-301386568.html

SOURCE Chubb; USAA

