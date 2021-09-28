Sotheby's International Realty Opens First Office in Morocco

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Morocco Sotheby's International Realty, signifying the brand's first office in Northern Africa. The addition brings the brand's total number of affiliated offices in the EMEIA region to nearly 200.

Morocco Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by David Chicard who brings 15 years of experience to the company. The office is located in the city of Marrakech and will service the surrounding region, with plans for future expansion in Essaouira, Tangier, and Rabat. The office will be led by Nicolas Beguin, who has lived in Morocco for almost 20 years.

"Morocco offers a stable and inviting environment for global investors," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The country attracts interest from Americans, Middle Easterners, and investors due to its proximity to Western Europe and Marrakech is a promising international city with a growing high-end segment. I am encouraged by our continued expansion and greatly look forward to supporting the Morocco Sotheby's International Realty team."

"Morocco has something for every buyer," said Chicard. "The region offers a cost-effective alternative to Europe and possesses a variety of highly coveted properties that suit buyer interests including villas for those looking to align their living situations with golf and riads located in the historic heart of the city. My industry experience and our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty further enables us to grow our business in the country, and on a global scale, while catering to the needs of our buyers and sellers."

Chicard also successfully owns and operates three Sotheby's International Realty® affiliated offices in Belgium, which have been operating since 2014 and generated a total sales volume of US$226M in 2020.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 24,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 75 countries and territories worldwide. Morocco Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Contact: Melissa Couch

Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications,

Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC.

O: 973.407.6142

E: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-opens-first-office-in-morocco-301383871.html

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty