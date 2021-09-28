Logo
Bazelet Health and Sattviko to produce plant-based superfoods for the global marketplace

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazelet Health Systems Inc., (Bazelet) a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC:NBCO) announced it recently signed an agreement with Sattviko, a packaged food manufacturer. This partnership will produce a line of superfoods infused with Bazelet Health's non-psychoactive legal cannabis ingredients.

Bazelet_Health_Systems_logo.jpg

Sattviko is one of India's fastest growing global food brands reaching across US, Canada, UAE, Australia, and throughout India. Sattviko manufacturers food products that offer solutions to many health-related issues of modern age consumers.

Bazelet and Sattviko are furthering the global superfood revolution with products prepared from naturally sourced raw materials and modern technologies that preserve nutrients.

The new product line will offer healthy, super tasty foods and snacks infused with Bazelet's federally compliant, non-psychoactive cannabis. The products are intentionally diabetic friendly, gluten free, act as an immune booster, are protein rich, advantageous for the digestive tract and vegan friendly.

Cannabis can be grouped as a superfood because of its health benefits, nutrient value, and chemical compounds. Cannabis seeds, specifically Cannabis sativa (hemp), contain many amino acids, proteins, and healthy fatty acids. Hemp seeds contain iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, and folate.

The new product line will be marketed in the US and several global markets beginning late. 2021. The global superfoods market size is expected to exceed $200B over the next five years with impressive annual growth.

Arihant Dugar, Business Coordinator for Sattviko said: "We are delighted to be the first food manufacturer in India to work with Bazelet Health Systems. Our companies have a shared vision of safe effective and affordable superfoods that advance and promote human health and nutrition".

"Bazelet is working diligently to impact future foods and human health utilizing infused super foods and dietary essentials" said David Grand, Chief Research Officer for Bazelet.

About the Company: Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. is pinpointing the genetic effects of certain cannabis strains for optimal industrial, medicinal and consumer application. Bazelet is the US plant patent, trademark, and manufacturer of Panakeia™, the world's first patented cannabis plant (US Plant Patent 32725). Panakeia™ contains 0.00% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 0.00% Cannabidiol (CBD), making it the first and only federally legal cannabis plant.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current forecasts and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release.

CONTACT: Ryan Kelly
PHONE: (321) 558-2170
EMAIL: [email protected]
WEBSITE: www.bazelethealth.com

favicon.png?sn=FL20891&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bazelet-health-and-sattviko-to-produce-plant-based-superfoods-for-the-global-marketplace-301386256.html

SOURCE Bazelet Health

