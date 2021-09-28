Logo
Antelope Enterprise Schedules First Half 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 5:00 am (Pacific) / 8:00 am (Eastern) / 8:00 pm (Beijing / Hong Kong)

PR Newswire

JINJIANG, China, Sept 28, 2021

JINJIANG, China, Sept 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced that it will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, September 30, 2021, to discuss its first half financial results ended June 30, 2021.

The First Half 2021 Earnings Press Release will be available prior to the Company's Earnings Call on the Investor Relations page of Antelope Enterprise's website at: https://aehltd.com//Press-Releases.html.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: 1-877-275-8968. International callers should dial 1-918-398-8123. In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number 7174574.

If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on September 30, 2021, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056, international callers dial 1-404-537-3406, using the Conference ID number 7174574.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. Antelope Enterprise's products, sold under the "Hengda" or "HD", "Hengdali" or "HDL", the "TOERTO" and "WULIQIAO" brands, and the "Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty" brands, are available in over 2,000 style, color and size combinations and are distributed through a network of exclusive distributors as well as directly to large property developers. For more information, please visit http://www.aehltd.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN20078&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antelope-enterprise-schedules-first-half-2021-earnings-conference-call-301386123.html

SOURCE Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN20078&Transmission_Id=202109280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN20078&DateId=20210928
