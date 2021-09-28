SS&C Releases Intralinks 2020 Mergers & Acquisitions Leaks Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SS&C Releases Intralinks 2020 Mergers & Acquisitions Leaks Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

With an almost-overnight increase in the number of people worldwide working from home and a dramatic digital surge, global M&A deals remain secure

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that 8.2% of worldwide mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in 2020 were leaked before being officially announced, compared to 8.7% in 2019. The SS&C Intralinks 2020 M&A Leaks Report was conducted with the M&A Research Centre at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) in London.

SSC_Logo.jpg

"Though it seems surprising given the massive shift in work environments, global M&A deal leaks were relatively unchanged," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Increased regulatory vigilance, a pandemic-accelerated move to secure virtual dealmaking, and stable M&A activity all contributed to minimal deal leaks disruption."

Key findings include:

  • Total values of dollar volumes of leaked deals were down 50% in 2020 compared to 2019: roughly 69 billion USD versus 139 billion USD.
  • South Korea (12.5%), India (11.9%), and Hong Kong (10.3%) led the leaked deal activity list.
  • 6.1% of leaked deals attracted one or more rival bids compared to 4.9% of non-leaked deals.
  • Leaked deals took less time to complete (median of 63 days) than deals without a leak (median of 82 days).
  • The takeover premium for targets in leaked deals was 63.6%, compared to 28.5% for non-leaked deals in 2020.

The SS&C Intralinks 2020 M&A Leaks Report sourced M&A transaction data from 14,288 announced deals between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2020. For more detailed information about the report, click here.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY20742&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-releases-intralinks-2020-mergers--acquisitions-leaks-report-301386666.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY20742&Transmission_Id=202109280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY20742&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment