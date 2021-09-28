SS&C Releases Intralinks 2020 Mergers & Acquisitions Leaks Report

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that 8.2% of worldwide mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in 2020 were leaked before being officially announced, compared to 8.7% in 2019. The SS&C Intralinks 2020 M&A Leaks Report was conducted with the M&A Research Centre at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) in London.

"Though it seems surprising given the massive shift in work environments, global M&A deal leaks were relatively unchanged," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Increased regulatory vigilance, a pandemic-accelerated move to secure virtual dealmaking, and stable M&A activity all contributed to minimal deal leaks disruption."

Key findings include:

Total values of dollar volumes of leaked deals were down 50% in 2020 compared to 2019: roughly 69 billion USD versus 139 billion USD .

versus . South Korea (12.5%), India (11.9%), and Hong Kong (10.3%) led the leaked deal activity list.

(12.5%), (11.9%), and (10.3%) led the leaked deal activity list. 6.1% of leaked deals attracted one or more rival bids compared to 4.9% of non-leaked deals.

Leaked deals took less time to complete (median of 63 days) than deals without a leak (median of 82 days).

The takeover premium for targets in leaked deals was 63.6%, compared to 28.5% for non-leaked deals in 2020.

The SS&C Intralinks 2020 M&A Leaks Report sourced M&A transaction data from 14,288 announced deals between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2020. For more detailed information about the report, click here.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

