Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Screen Media Acquires Documentary 'Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road'

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( CSSE) announced today Screen Media’s acquisition of all North American rights to Ley Line Entertainment’s feature documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. The film premiered to rave reviews at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Screen Media plans to release the film in theaters and on video-on-demand in November.



The deeply personal documentary finds the legendary songwriter, composer and producer reminiscing and reflecting with longtime friend and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine. With Jason behind the wheel and Brian selecting the music, the two revisit many of the periods and locations integral in shaping Brian’s life. Weighing in are admirers and those close to him, including Al Jardine, Don Was, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Jim James, Jakob Dylan, Gustavo Dudamel, and Taylor Hawkins.

Punctuated with memorable concert, studio and interview footage, and graced by Brian Wilson and Jim James’ original song “Right Where I Belong”, recorded specifically for the film, this entertaining, informative and at times heart-tugging road trip provides both a first-hand, intimate look into Wilson’s storied life and further inspiration to anyone who has been touched by his music.

Brian Wilson, an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who co-founded the Beach Boys, is quite arguably the greatest composer of popular music in the rock era. Often called a genius for his novel approaches to composition and recording techniques, he is widely acknowledged as one of the most innovative and significant songwriters of the 20th century and is considered the principal originator of the “California” sound. Wilson's honors include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of the Beach Boys) and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center Honor, two Grammy Awards, and the Ivor Novello Award.

The documentary is directed by Brent Wilson (no relation), produced by Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page under their Ley Line Entertainment banner, and Brent Wilson, executive produced by Brian Wilson, Melinda Wilson and Jason Fine, and co-produced by Jean Sievers.

"As a lifelong fan, I knew this film would have to take some risks to give us insight into Brian’s complex world, I’m so glad to have found a partner in Screen Media who embraced the unique approach we took to sharing his story,” said Brent Wilson.

“From his days with the Beach Boys to his legendary solo efforts, Brian Wilson is a singular artist whose influence can be felt across every element of over six decades of pop music. He’s always been a bit of a mystery, but with Long Promised Road, we finally get an intimate look into Wilson’s music, legacy, and life. Screen Media is incredibly excited to bring his legendary musical journey to audiences across the country,” said Screen Media in a statement.

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the deal for Screen Media with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media’s upcoming and recent releases include Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine, Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, which won the Audience Award at the 2021 San Francisco Film Festival, and SK Dale’s critically acclaimed thriller Till Death, starring Megan Fox. Previous releases include the critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, the Barry Pepper thriller Trigger Point, Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire, and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

[email protected]

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

[email protected]

(212) 223-0561