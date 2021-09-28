NI Announces Strategic Alliance With Foretellix to Accelerate Test for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) and Foretellix, a leading automated driving systems product development, verification, and validation solution provider, today announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the safety and reliability of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). Together, the companies will deliver new integrated solutions to help engineers get high-quality autonomous driving systems to market faster and at lower development costs, while seamlessly integrating test data and tools across the software verification and validation workflow.

Automotive OEMs face the need to test a near infinite number of scenarios to ensure the safety and reliability of today’s complex vehicles. As companies race to deliver on the promise of autonomy, the need for a holistic view across the software and hardware validation workflow is critical to efficiently identifying which test scenarios are required across each phase of product development.

The collaboration brings together Foretellix’s platform, which delivers scenario generation, metrics, and analysis on the millions of driving scenarios across all testing platforms, with NI’s solutions for hardware and software in the loop and ADAS data recording. Combined, these technologies will accelerate the verification and validation phases of the product development life cycle and drive efficient test coverage across the entire software workflow, including software and hardware in the loop and road test. This in turn enables the massive scale of test scenarios needed to get safe and reliable AVs on the road.

“When it comes to the future of AVs, the stakes have never been higher,” said Ritu Favre, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NI’s Semiconductor and Electronics; Aerospace, Defense, and Government; and Transportation Business Units. “Safety continues to be one of the biggest hurdles on the path to autonomy. Foretellix’s approach to address the massive scale of test scenarios that vehicles may encounter, coupled with the use of big data analytics to drive test throughout the development lifecycle, makes this collaboration critical to getting safe and reliable AVs on the road. It also underscores NI’s vision to engineer a connected software workflow using test data, analytics and automation to help customers turn test into a competitive advantage and deliver better products without sacrificing quality.”

“Ensuring the safety of ADAS and AVs is key to the future of the automotive industry. The partnership between NI and Foretellix joins our expert teams in harnessing the best-in-class technological solutions to meet our shared vision of scalable and metric-driven testing. We look forward to drawing upon NI’s test expertise and broad adoption across the automotive supply chain as we work together to help our customers to bring about safe and efficient autonomous systems,” said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

About Foretellix

Foretellix provides a revolutionary development lifecycle Verification & Validation platform for enabling mass deployment of automated driving systems. Foretellix is using proven approaches from the semiconductor chip industry utilizing hyper-automation, big data analytics, and AI. The platform orchestrates and manages the massive scale of testing required to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and shorten the time to market of Automated Driving Systems deployment. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.foretellix.com

