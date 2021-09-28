NI Announces Strategic Alliance With Foretellix to Accelerate Test for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NI Announces Strategic Alliance With Foretellix to Accelerate Test for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) and Foretellix, a leading automated driving systems product development, verification, and validation solution provider, today announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the safety and reliability of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). Together, the companies will deliver new integrated solutions to help engineers get high-quality autonomous driving systems to market faster and at lower development costs, while seamlessly integrating test data and tools across the software verification and validation workflow.

Automotive OEMs face the need to test a near infinite number of scenarios to ensure the safety and reliability of today’s complex vehicles. As companies race to deliver on the promise of autonomy, the need for a holistic view across the software and hardware validation workflow is critical to efficiently identifying which test scenarios are required across each phase of product development.

The collaboration brings together Foretellix’s platform, which delivers scenario generation, metrics, and analysis on the millions of driving scenarios across all testing platforms, with NI’s solutions for hardware and software in the loop and ADAS data recording. Combined, these technologies will accelerate the verification and validation phases of the product development life cycle and drive efficient test coverage across the entire software workflow, including software and hardware in the loop and road test. This in turn enables the massive scale of test scenarios needed to get safe and reliable AVs on the road.

“When it comes to the future of AVs, the stakes have never been higher,” said Ritu Favre, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NI’s Semiconductor and Electronics; Aerospace, Defense, and Government; and Transportation Business Units. “Safety continues to be one of the biggest hurdles on the path to autonomy. Foretellix’s approach to address the massive scale of test scenarios that vehicles may encounter, coupled with the use of big data analytics to drive test throughout the development lifecycle, makes this collaboration critical to getting safe and reliable AVs on the road. It also underscores NI’s vision to engineer a connected software workflow using test data, analytics and automation to help customers turn test into a competitive advantage and deliver better products without sacrificing quality.”

“Ensuring the safety of ADAS and AVs is key to the future of the automotive industry. The partnership between NI and Foretellix joins our expert teams in harnessing the best-in-class technological solutions to meet our shared vision of scalable and metric-driven testing. We look forward to drawing upon NI’s test expertise and broad adoption across the automotive supply chain as we work together to help our customers to bring about safe and efficient autonomous systems,” said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix.

About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

About Foretellix
Foretellix provides a revolutionary development lifecycle Verification & Validation platform for enabling mass deployment of automated driving systems. Foretellix is using proven approaches from the semiconductor chip industry utilizing hyper-automation, big data analytics, and AI. The platform orchestrates and manages the massive scale of testing required to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and shorten the time to market of Automated Driving Systems deployment. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.foretellix.com

National Instruments, NI, ni.com, and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005291r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005291/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment