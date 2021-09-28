Blackline Safety Named Company of the Year at 2021 TECTERRA Awards

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced it has been named Company of the Year by TECTERRA Inc.

TECTERRA, a Canadian geomatics technology innovation support center, released the news as part of its 2021+TECTERRA+Awards recognizing outstanding achievement in technology development in the Canadian geospatial community.

Blackline Safety was acknowledged for its impact on Canada’s geospatial landscape through its blending of GPS technologies, cloud-connected software and data analytics to help organizations around the world meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity.

The company was also inducted into TECTERRA’s Hall of Fame, acknowledging Blackline Safety’s successful completion of its industry investment project and for achieving excellence in technology commercialization.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Company of the Year by TECTERRA,” said Brendon Cook, Co-Founder and Chief Partnership Officer, Blackline Safety.

“This achievement is a testament to the efforts of our 450 dedicated and hardworking employees around the world and the effectiveness of our connected safety solutions in saving lives and improving performance. It also speaks to the strength of Canada’s geospatial landscape and the support we’ve been able to receive along the way — including from TECTERRA.”

“TECTERRA has a unique privilege to see innovative technologies in their infancy — and disruptive waves of change before they begin to occur — and we’ve tracked Blackline Safety’s growth from a start-up to the success story it is today,” said Jonathan Neufeld, CEO, TECTERRA Inc. “We’re proud of the work that Blackline Safety is doing, and their incredible growth over the years.”

Watch+the+award+winners+video+announcement

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 159 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.blacklinesafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TECTERRA

TECTERRA Inc. is a national organization supporting the Canadian development and commercialization of geomatics technologies for integrated resource management. With current funding from the Province of Alberta and the Government of Canada, TECTERRA invests in technology solutions for energy, forestry, agriculture, environment, and land management and development applications. The first centre of its kind, TECTERRA works with industry, entrepreneurs, researchers, and government partners to enable the use of geomatics technologies in addressing local, national and global challenges in resource management. TECTERRA, a non-profit organization, is governed by an independent Board of Directors representing key industry sectors associated with TECTERRA's focus markets. For more information, visit tecterra.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005441/en/