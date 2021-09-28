USDA Forest Service Modernizes Criminal Justice Information System and Attains New Compliance Standards with Tyler Technologies and V3Gate

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that through Tyler%26rsquo%3Bs+Platform+Alliance Silver level partner V3Gate, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations (LEI) has gone live on the Entellitrak® case management solution to replace its Law Enforcement Investigation Management Attainment Reporting System (LEIMARS). An Entellitrak-based Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) provides the USDA with end-to-end case management on a single platform.

In replacing its legacy LEIMARS system with LEIRS (Law Enforcement Investigation Reporting System), the LEI is now both Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) compliant. LEIRS enables reporting of law enforcement activities and information including incident reporting, investigations and violation notices through NIBRS. This implementation represents the second Entellitrak-based CJIS that has been configured and deployed to meet congressionally-mandated NIBRS compliance.

“The USDA Forest Service LEI needed a more robust and modernized system with security and configurability to support is growing law enforcement mission,” said Jill Ryan, director, Program Management Office for V3Gate. “Tyler and V3Gate were able to meet those needs while also providing USDA Forest Service law enforcement officers with tools to make doing their jobs easier. With this modernized solution, USDA Forest Service can now join a short list of federal agencies that have met the NIBRS mandate in 2021.”

With this connectivity, law enforcement officers are now able to issue violation notices and create incident reports from anywhere and then upload and manage those documents easily when able to connect online. With Entellitrak, the USDA Forest Service LEI also has access to advanced capabilities including:

Filing records, checking the status of queries and claims, and easily submitting documents online allowing for better engagement of external audiences and lower workload of internal staff

A customizable help module which delivers greater access to vital information and instructions to end users

Designing, generating and formatting reports through a user-friendly interface, providing better access to data

“This full solution allows Forest Service LEI to rapidly modernize management of law enforcement activities, with the potential to fully modernize the business side of law enforcement including timekeeping and activity reporting, training management, and asset management,” said Skip Bland, business development executive, Tyler Technologies. “We’re excited to continue our work with the USDA Forest Service and demonstrate Tyler’s ability to deliver robust federal and public sector law enforcement solutions.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

About V3Gate

V3Gate is a recognized IT solutions provider for the US Public Sector, healthcare, and education. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE), V3Gate specializes in emerging technologies that help our clients simplify their infrastructure, reduce costs, and create a more agile IT environment. V3Gate has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row (2016-2020), the Inc. Vet50 list in 2018 and 2019, and was named to the CRN Solution Provider 500 in 2020. The company is also a certified Great Place to Work™.

