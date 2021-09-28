iCoreConnect Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
WINDERMERE, FL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --iCoreConnect, Inc. ( ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, is pleased to announce Archit Shah as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Sept 7, 2021.

“Archit understands where we are in the lifecycle of the company,” states iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “iCoreConnect’s impressive organic growth and highly accretive acquisitions demonstrate the company’s visible momentum. Archit’s experience gives us a unique edge having previously been instrumental in a reverse merger of a $30 million annual revenue digital music distribution company into a publicly traded operating business on NASDAQ.”

Shah brings extensive experience as a finance and operations consultant focused on start-ups, turnarounds and restructures in a variety of industries ranging from pharmaceutical companies to consumer health products and fitness concepts. “I’ve been following iCoreConnect for the past few years and found its performance impressive. Sales are rapidly ramping and so is the infrastructure to meet the demand,” shares CFO Shah. “I am pleased where we are as a company and I believe I can contribute to iCoreConnect’s successful growth.”

Shah owned four nationally known franchise businesses in fitness and the commercial health and safety industries. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the University of Manitoba and is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Manitoba. He is a Certified Public Accountant by the State of Illinois.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 40 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Cile Spelce
[email protected]

