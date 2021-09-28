Logo
Celebrate #NationalShakeMonth: Celebrity Chef Stuart O'Keeffe to Judge the Herbalife Nutrition Shake Challenge 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

For the fourth consecutive year and celebrating #NationalShakeMonth, premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, will host a Facebook Live Shake Challenge where independent distributors will team up with company employees to battle it out for the best shake. Contestants will be asked to use multiple ingredients, including a secret ingredient, as well as the company’s flagship Formula 1 Healthy Meal Nutritional Shake Mix to develop their unique shakes. Entries will be judged by three judges, including bycelebrity chef and cookbook author, Chef Stuart+O%26rsquo%3BKeeffe, from the Food Network’s %3Ci%3EPrivate+Chefs+of+Beverly+Hills%3C%2Fi%3E, as well as %3Ci%3EChopped%3C%2Fi%3E, where he was a special guest judge.

“Stuart O’Keeffe adds an extra layer of fun this year, as he cooks for all the stars, and will give all of us his professional opinion on the creative concoctions contestants come up with using our Formula 1 shakes,” said Michelle Ricker, RD, director of Worldwide Health Education and Training at Herbalife Nutrition.

Along with Chef Stuart, Herbalife Nutrition judges will be debating how the contestants use the endless ingredient and flavor possibilities for customization of the Formula 1 shake mix and other ingredients to create a personalized nutrition experience. Contestants will not know in advance the ingredients that will be made available to them outside Formula 1 and other Herbalife Nutrition products. Additionally, through a live poll, viewers of the live interactive event will have an opportunity to vote dragon fruit, basil or beets as the mystery ingredient that will be used in the third and final round of the challenge.

“Protein shakes and smoothies are my go-to because they’re nutritious and easy to throw together. I’m excited to work alongside industry experts to name this year’s champion,” said Stuart O’Keeffe, Celebrity Chef and co-author of Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook releasing this November.

The contest also sets out to highlight the importance that consumers should have access to a variety of healthy options and be able to choose products that not only fit their flavor preferences, but also their convenience needs and nutritional requirements.

As more consumers are refocusing their priorities on their wellness, 54% of respondents from a recent survey commissioned by Herbalife Nutrition and The Council for Responsible Nutrition reported eating an unbalanced diet as the top unhealthy habit they are trying to change. Personalization+also+continues+to+be+important+to+consumers, as they seek products that fit their flavor preferences, convenience needs and nutritional requirements.

Other members of the judging panel include registered dietitian and Herbalife Nutrition’s director of worldwide health education and training and registered dietitian, Michelle+Ricker, and the company’s product research and development culinary supervisor, Robert+Tran.

Tune into the challenge on Herbalife Nutrition’s Facebook page here.
For more information on Herbalife Nutrition products, visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005284r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005284/en/

