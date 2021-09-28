Logo
fuboTV Launches Ecommerce Shop for Exclusive Branded Merchandise

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, is giving consumers the opportunity to put the “swag” in their swagger. The company has launched its first e-commerce venture: Fubo Shop, an online store selling exclusive branded merchandise from fuboTV and its forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook.

Fubo Shop offers a large assortment of clothing and accessories from sweatshirts, t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and vests to baseball caps, hats, all customized with logos from fuboTV, Fubo Sportsbook and more.

“Since our public offering on the New York Stock Exchange one year ago, consumers and retail investors have inundated us with requests for more personal ways to connect with our brand,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “We’re grateful for their ongoing support, and hope they enjoy the variety of new clothing and accessories options to help them show their fubo pride.”

Access Fubo Shop at https%3A%2F%2Fshop.fubo.tv%2F.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of fuboTV Inc. (“fuboTV”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding business strategy and plans, the continued shift in consumer behavior and the expected launch of free to play games, FanView and Fubo Sportsbook. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that fuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to the Company’s access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 11, 2021 and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. fuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing fuboTV’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005292r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005292/en/

