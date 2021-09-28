Four-person advisor team joins UBS in Newport Beach, California

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that a four-person advisor team managing $2 billion in client assets has joined the firm in Newport Beach, California. The team, led by Private Wealth Advisors Steven (“Steve”) J. Weber and Christopher (“Chris”) W. Weber, serves family office clients and private foundations in California and across the Southwest. The team also includes Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Brian Weber and Team Administrator Krista Maloney.

“We’re excited to welcome Steve, Chris, Brian, and Krista to UBS,” said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Their expertise serving family office clients and foundations will be a great addition to the firm and we look forward to partnering with them to grow their business here at UBS.”

“Steve, Chris and their team bring years of experience to UBS managing clients across California and the Southwest,” said Jim Kottoor, Newport Beach Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe they will be a great asset to the firm, as we continue to grow our presence in the Orange County area and are excited to see what they can achieve for clients using UBS’s global platform.”

Steve joins UBS as a Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager after 24 years at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. He has over 35 years of investment experience with a focus on formulating customized asset allocation strategies, risk management, equity portfolio management and alternative investments. In recognition of his commitment to clients, Steve has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors list and to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. Steve serves as a Director at America on Track, an Orange County non-profit focused on helping disadvantaged youth and strengthening communities through a variety of programs and initiatives. He graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a bachelor’s degree in Business Economics and received an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business and a Master of Science in Finance and Economics from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Chris joins UBS as a Private Wealth Advisor responsible for asset allocation, portfolio implementation, financial analysis and reporting, and client relations. Prior to joining UBS, Chris spent almost nine years at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management and previously served as a portfolio manager with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In recognition of his commitment to clients, Christ was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara with bachelor’s degree in Law & Society in 2002 and earned an MBA from Loyola Marymount University in 2005.

Brian joins UBS as a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate, following five years with Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management as an analyst. In his role, Brian is responsible for client reporting and proposals, cash flow analysis, risk management, and manager research. He graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in 2006 and earned a master’s degree from Chapman University in 2010.

Krista joins UBS as a Team Administrator with over 25 years of experience in compliance, regulation, and brokerage operations. Prior to joining UBS, Krista served as a Private Wealth Management Senior Registered Associate at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. Previously, she acted in a consulting capacity to Fairbridge Capital & LPL, implementing compliance procedures, handling all regulatory inquiries and audits, and advising on the expansion of their compliance systems. Krista graduated from San Diego State University in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in International Business.

