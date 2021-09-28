MetLife Recognized Among Best Companies for Working Parents

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has earned a spot on prestigious lists of the “100 Best Companies” for working parents and the “Best Companies for Dads.”

For the 23rd year in a row, MetLife has been recognized by Seramount – formerly Working Mother Media – for its commitment to creating a workplace that supports working families. It is the first time MetLife has been recognized by Seramount for implementing progressive policies and programs specifically in support of working dads.

Both lists assess paid parental leave, benefits, childcare, and flexibility to help working parents succeed at home and at work, with additional consideration of how companies have helped parents manage stress and responsibilities during COVID-19. The “100 Best Companies” list also looks at female representation and advancement.

“Parents continue to navigate rapidly evolving and often challenging circumstances at home, work, and in their communities, requiring companies to flex and enhance their workplace programs to ensure these employees feel supported,” said MetLife Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Dr. Cindy Pace. “We’re proud of our longstanding commitment to working parents and remain focused on helping them find success in all facets of their lives.”

To address the diverse needs of its employees during COVID-19, MetLife introduced an enhanced wellness program that provides resources and support in the areas of coping, balance, body, relationships, finances and resilience. It also launched a collection of back-to-school resources for parents and caregivers to use as they work through the start of the new academic year.

These COVID-era resources built upon existing programs and policies MetLife offers for working professionals at various life stages, including:

An Employee Assistance Program to help employees integrate their personal and work responsibilities.

The Rethink Program, which supports caregivers and parents raising children with learning and behavior challenges.

Inclusion networks developed to provide a community for employees from diverse backgrounds to share experiences. These networks include Families at MetLife, which specifically provides awareness of family-friendly resources.

Flexible work arrangements, such as compressed work weeks, part-time work, job sharing, flextime, virtual work and telecommuting.

Back-up childcare, and discounts on childcare.

The MetLife Family Matters Parental Leave coaching program and a paid parental leave policy.

To learn more about Seramount’s lists, visit WorkingMother.com. For more information on MetLife’s support for working families, visit MetLife.com%2FSustainability.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005316/en/