ZoomInfo to Expand Global Headquarters in Vancouver, Washington

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has signed a lease to expand its global headquarters in Vancouver, Washington and prepare for continued growth in the coming years. Currently located at 805 Broadway St. in downtown Vancouver, ZoomInfo will move into a four-story office at Terminal 1 along the Columbia River in 2025.

“Vancouver is our home, and we’re proud to continue growing ZoomInfo in our backyard,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck, who started the company in 2007 and relocated it to Vancouver in 2009. “Vancouver represents a thriving and growing technology hub filled with some of the nation’s top talent. Not only will we be able to further invest in our team, but we’ll also be able to further support our community with more innovation. Terminal 1 is the perfect fit for ZoomInfo because it allows us to define new possibles as we build out our new global headquarters to help shape the future of our company.”

During the evaluation process for its new corporate headquarters, ZoomInfo considered 12 different locations in the greater Vancouver area before securing Terminal 1. ZoomInfo signed a lease for the entire building and will occupy it in a multi-phased approach. The office will feature numerous amenities, including waterfront access and parking for employees and visitors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ZoomInfo to our portfolio,” said Patrick Gilligan, Executive Vice President – Pacific Northwest Region, Lincoln Property Company, which is developing the Terminal 1 property in a joint venture with Bridge Investment Group. “ZoomInfo’s rapid growth is attributable to both the worldwide success of its revenue-generating software and its commitment to fostering strong in-office collaboration. We’re looking forward to working with ZoomInfo to bring the vision for its new global headquarters to life and help create more jobs for the local economy.”

“Bridge is excited to have such a high-quality tenant that will bring so many jobs to the Vancouver Waterfront,” said David Coelho, Chief Investment Officer of Bridge’s Opportunity Zone Strategy. “ZoomInfo will help continue the transformation of the Waterfront into a true work-live-play area.”

Nestled along the north banks of the Columbia River, the Terminal+1+redevelopment+project, which is targeting LEED Gold certification, envisions a mixed-use destination with dining, shopping, and entertainment. Terminal 1 is the original marine terminal for the Port of Vancouver, which still stands between The Waterfront Vancouver and the I-5 Bridge.

Michael Frisoli, Tyler McGrail, JR McDonald, and David Squire from Newmark represented ZoomInfo in the lease negotiation.

In addition to its global headquarters, ZoomInfo expanded its East Coast flagship office in Waltham, Massachusetts. In April, ZoomInfo announced that it would move its offices from 170 Tracer Lane to 275 Wyman Street, located along Waltham’s Route 128 technology corridor, about 10 miles west of Boston.

ZoomInfo is hiring extensively across all departments. For more information about current job openings, including those in Vancouver, please visit www.zoominfo.com%2Fabout%2Fcareers.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company, founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln has offices in all major markets of the U.S. and throughout Europe. Lincoln’s cumulative development efforts have produced over 143 million square feet of commercial space and over 216,000 multifamily residential units. Lincoln Property Company is one of the largest office owner and managers in the United States. Access www.lpcwest.com for more information.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (“Bridge”) is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $28.7 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage-backed securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005407/en/