Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Item 9 Labs Corp. to Present at A.G.P.'s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference October 5

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2021

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company")—a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—today announced it will participate in the A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

INLBS_OG_BRAND_SQUARE_BLACK_w_CORP_Logo.jpg

The conference features up to 30 select companies in the cannabis industry and will be attended by approximately 200 qualified institutional investment funds from around the world.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden, Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Rassas, and Chief Franchise Officer Mike Weinberger will be conducting one-on-one meetings with buy and sell-side analysts as well as qualified accredited investors to discuss:

  • the Company's recently secured $19 million construction financing loan with Pelorus Equity Group,
  • development of its cultivation sites in Arizona and Nevada,
  • national expansion of its cannabis dispensary franchise Unity Rd.,
  • operational excellence and performance of its high-quality Item 9 Labs products; and
  • financial outlook into 2022.

Limited meeting times are available between 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET. For more information or to schedule a meeting with Item 9 Labs Corp. contact [email protected] or an A.G.P representative.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.
Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully.

Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact
Item 9 Labs
Jayne Levy, VP of Communications
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact
Item 9 Labs
800-403-1140
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA21042&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/item-9-labs-corp-to-present-at-agps-virtual-fall-consumer-cannabis-conference-october-5-301386709.html

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA21042&Transmission_Id=202109280913PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA21042&DateId=20210928
