Advanced Container Technologies Announces Significant Gains in Year-Over-Year Revenues

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advanced Container Technologies Announces Significant Gains in Year-Over-Year Revenues

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

6-month revenues were up 209% from the prior period

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced its year-over-year revenues, which show an increase of $1,782,000 – representing a 209% increase over the prior period.

ACTX was formed to provide vertically integrated solutions for farm-to-table food products and farm-to-dispensary cannabis products. The company provides everything needed for success: from cultivation systems and fertilizers, to packaging and branding solutions, to distribution networks that place products directly into stores.

While most product lines showed strong growth, the GrowPod product line represented the most significant increase in revenues.

GrowPods are portable, automated indoor micro-farms that can be placed virtually anywhere. The controlled environment inside a GrowPod allows cultivation of a variety of herbs, mushrooms, leafy greens, and vegetables - without pesticides, herbicides or harmful chemicals.

Additionally, GrowPods are delivered with virtually everything needed; so individuals, companies, entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations can have a clean farm up and running in just a matter of days.

ACTX also reported growth in its packaging line, which includes its unique and patented Medtainer system.

"We are very pleased with the results for the quarter and through the past twelve months," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "We continue to work on growing our business and expanding our customer base through a variety of channels, and remain very optimistic about the growth opportunities ahead."

6-month revenues at June 30, 2021 were $2,631,530, up from $849,169 from the prior period. This represents a 209% increase.

The company is also continuing to work on the health of its Balance Sheet and control expenses, to which $270,000 was expensed for non-cash stock compensation and $139,824 was for non-cash depreciation and amortization at June 30, 2021.

For information, contact:

Advanced Container Technologies
(951) 381-2555
www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

favicon.png?sn=LA20670&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-container-technologies-announces-significant-gains-in-year-over-year-revenues-301386662.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20670&Transmission_Id=202109280922PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20670&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment