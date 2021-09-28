Sean "Diddy" Combs Announces The Return Of REVOLT Summit X AT&T To Atlanta

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated annual REVOLT x AT&T Summit today, announced its official return to Atlanta, GA this November 11-13, 2021. Spearheaded by REVOLT Chairman Sean "Diddy" Combs in collaboration with AT&T*, the Summit will return for a three day event to celebrate Black excellence and the importance of hip-hop in the primary cultural epicenter of Atlanta.

This year's event will aim to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of Black leaders to build their dreams and take control of their future. The Summit will return better than ever with extraordinary panels and insightful keynote conversations along with live tapings of REVOLT's newest hit shows.



The Summit will officially return for an in-person event that will offer immense leadership and entrepreneurial programming for the Black community. Making its return to Atlanta, GA, the Summit will take place at 787 Windsor, a 3.5-acre urban art studio and outdoor open area campus owned by founder and CEO, Sharod Simpson of street meets faith brand, God Is Dope. REVOLT and AT&T chose to return to this studio space to support the developing area in Atlanta along with the local community.



"We're excited to bring the REVOLT Summit back to Atlanta and celebrate the impact of Hip Hop globally," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, Chairman of REVOLT. "My goal has always been to inspire the next generation of leaders and create a platform that provides them with real access and opportunity to learn from the best in the world."

"Atlanta is home to one of the largest creative communities in the world and has long been synonymous with Black excellence, so it only makes sense to have the Summit return here," said Celeste Boyd-Spear, Vice President & General Manager - Southeast States, AT&T and Atlanta native. "We're thrilled to have the Summit return with incredible programming and opportunities that will help lead the next generation of Black entrepreneurs and change makers alike."



In addition to vibrant performances, educational keynotes and panels, interactive workshops and more, REVOLT x AT&T also introduced a few new components including:

The REVOLT Summit Return on Culture Competition

Created to honor a top young tech-focused entrepreneur of color in the U.S, REVOLT is currently accepting submissions for the competition through October 15th. Entrepreneurs will submit written and video materials describing their business as well as the impact it makes on Black and Brown communities. The top 10 entrepreneurs will be matched with experts during a storytelling and pitch deck design boot camp. At the end of the boot camp, the top five entrepreneurs will be selected to present at the 2021 REVOLT x AT&T Summit in front of celebrity judges for prizes and other considerations. For more information, please visit https://www.revoltsummitpitch.com/.

Culture Curators and Live Appearances

As REVOLT's main culture curators, Migos rapper, Offset and rapper, songwriter and activist Killer Mike will assist in curating the three-day event. The Summit will also host rappers, G Herbo, Yung Bleu and recording artist, Shenseea along with REVOLT franchise talent like host NORE & DJ EFN of Drink Champs, Justin Laboy of Respectfully Justin, ATL's own Big Bank, DJ Scream, & Baby Jade of Big Facts, and hit Earn Your Leisure hosts Rashad Bilal& Troy Millings.

Be Heard

REVOLT's Signature event, BE HEARD, a talent competition aimed at giving everyone a shot at BEING HEARD, will kick off on October 16th with a special HBCU Open Call for current attendees of Historically Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in Atlanta. Two winners from the OPEN Call will go on to compete at the BE HEARD finals on November 11th at the Summit and have the chance to win $10,000 plus an appearance on REVOLT's Off Top featuring Big Tigger and Rapsody.



AT&T Office Hours

Back by popular demand, the Summit will provide direct access to some of the most successful and inspiring leaders of our time with AT&T Office Hours: 10 minute one-on-one mentoring sessions that Summit attendees can sign up for at no cost with top leaders of today. Interested attendees can register via the REVOLT Summit app.



Three-day tickets are now available for purchase for $129, with VIP options also available. Join and follow the social conversation on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube via @ATT, @REVOLT, @REVOLTSummit and #REVOLTSummitxATT.

The 2021 REVOLT x AT&T Summit is curated by entertainment and brand experience company,Superfly. For more information and to purchase tickets for REVOLT x AT&T Summit, please visit www.revoltsummit.com.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About Superfly

Superfly is an entertainment and brand experience company obsessed with activating and amplifying communities around common passions and unforgettable moments. Superfly's expertise is building cultural experiences with a distinct identity such as the iconic Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, The FRIENDS Experience, BravoCon, and REVOLT Music Summit, that are equally desired by brands and destinations for fans. Superfly delivers brand experiences for clients including Citi, Intel, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, and CLEAR by blending strategy, insights, creativity, technology, and flawless execution.



Working across sports, music and entertainment, Superfly has been named Global Experiential Agency of the Year by The Drum, and their experiences have been honored by Event Marketer, BizBash, Campaign, and Digiday. Superfly is headquartered in New York. Learn more at http://superf.ly, and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

