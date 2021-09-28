Sheffield Financial and Suzuki Marine USA LLC announce a retail financing program agreement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sheffield Financial and Suzuki Marine USA LLC announce a retail financing program agreement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, and Suzuki Marine USA LLC (Suzuki Marine), recently agreed to a financing services program agreement. Suzuki Marine offers a wide array of outboard motors, including the industry's largest all-four-stroke lineup.

The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to Suzuki Marine customers through the Suzuki Marine dealer network. The contract covers installment financing for Suzuki outboard motors and boat packages, which include Suzuki engines.

"We know just how important it is to offer our customers retail financing options to go along with our line of Ultimate Outboard Motors," said George "Gus" Blakely, executive vice president, sale and service for Suzuki Marine. "This is particularly true in today's market, when so many new people are getting into boating for the first time. We want to keep our customers in the boating lifestyle and in the Suzuki family for many years to come — and providing the right financing is an important part of making this happen. This is why we're excited to be working with Sheffield Financial."

"Sheffield has partnered with Suzuki Powersports since 2008, offering retail financing to their dealers, and is now delighted to provide competitive financing solutions for Suzuki Marine dealers and their customers in the U.S. Suzuki's high-quality boat engines and Sheffield's industry-leading customer service is a winning combination," said Jeff McKay, Sheffield Financial CEO and head of point of sales lending for Truist.

About Sheffield Financial
Winston-Salem, N.C.- based Sheffield Financial is a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, which is a subsidiary of Truist Corporation (NYSE: TFC). Sheffield, which has financed more than $30 billion in loans since its founding in 1992, currently services more than 15,000 outdoor power equipment, power sports and trailer dealers nationwide. The company provides retail financing options in all 50 states for outdoor power equipment, trailers and power sports equipment, such as snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, motorcycles and personal watercraft. For more information about Sheffield Financial, visit SheffieldFinancial.com.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $522 billion as of June 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Suzuki Marine
Suzuki Marine manufacturers an extensive line of Ultimate Outboard Motors, ranging from the portable 2.5-horsepower to its flagship V-6 DF350, the first outboard to feature contra-rotating twin propellers for superior acceleration, top-end performance, and fuel efficiency. Suzuki's all-four-stroke line up provides the power for a wide range of popular boats, from canoes and car toppers to freshwater pontoons and bass boats to the biggest offshore fishing machines. Recently relocated to new U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Suzuki Marine is a strong supporter of Suzuki's global Clean Oceans Project and is constantly working to find new ways to protect our marine environment for future generations to enjoy.

favicon.png?sn=CL20704&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheffield-financial-and-suzuki-marine-usa-llc-announce-a-retail-financing-program-agreement-301386078.html

SOURCE Sheffield Financial, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL20704&Transmission_Id=202109281000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL20704&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment