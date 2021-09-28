Logo
LTI and eClinicalHealth Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in Clinical Research

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership to help decentralize clinical trials resulting in better and faster outcomes

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 28, 2021

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has entered in a strategic partnership with eClinicalHealth Limited to accelerate digital innovation in R&D Clinical Trials Management process for patient-centric drug development. The partnership will help clients decentralize clinical trials setting new benchmarks of excellence in clinical research space.

LTI_Logo.jpg%20

The significance of the tie-up is based on the fact that 86 percent of clinical studies are delayed* due to challenges in patient engagement – mainly involving recruitment and retaining patients, which is a time consuming and expensive process. The pandemic has further aggravated this challenge. It is in this context that eClinicalHealth, which is focused on developing innovative clinical trial solutions, launched cloud-based patient-centric SaaS solution, Clinpal – which improves patient engagement for each clinical trial journey.

As part of this strategic partnership, LTI with its digital, technical and life sciences domain capabilities, will help accelerate joint go-to-market pursuits and faster deployment for Clinpal Adopters. The solution will make use of exponential technologies such as analytics and AI to enhance patient engagement and faster clinical studies.

Archana Ramanakumar, EVP & Global Delivery Head – Life Sciences, Media, Consumer & Technology, LTI commented: "At LTI, we are on a journey to drive digital transformation for various aspects of clinical trials. Our endeavour with eClinicalHealth partnership is to accelerate and streamline the enablement of Decentralized Trials, to reduce patient burden and drive acceleration of clinical trials. With this partnership we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of eClinicalHealth's ClinPal platform in clinical trials for the industry."

Karl Landert, Chairman of the Board and CEO at eClinicalHealth said: "The new normal world has put into limelight the benefits of a telemedicine ecosystem for larger benefit of end-users. Clinical trials assume an important function in development and improvement of treatment methods in order to enhance patient's wellbeing, and De-Centralized Trials (DCT) have attained highest order of patient preference. With our strategic partnership with LTI, our aim is to further scale and simplify patient engagement."

*Contemporary Clinical Trials Volume 66, March 2018, https%3A%2F%2Fdoi.org%2F10.1016%2Fj.cct.2018.01.003

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 435 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 36,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

About eClinicalHealth:

Headquartered in Scotland, eClinicalHealth Limited, developers of the revolutionary Clinpal patient engagement platform, was founded in early 2012 to provide innovative clinical trial solutions. The company is committed to leading open and collaborative innovation discussions about patient-centric clinical trial processes and technology with pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and other service and technology providers.

Connect with LTI:

favicon.png?sn=IO18327&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lti-and-eclinicalhealth-form-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-innovation-in-clinical-research-301386294.html

SOURCE LTI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO18327&Transmission_Id=202109281000PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO18327&DateId=20210928
