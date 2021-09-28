PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPY USA Inc. (Opy), the U.S. entity of parent company Openpay Group Limited (ASX: OPY) (Openpay), a global, diversified B2B and B2C payments fintech and differentiated Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, prepares for its October US launch by recruiting key senior leadership team members within the United States. Today, Opy announced two additional new senior executive leaders: David H. Dancer as the US Head of Marketing and Beth Zampieri as Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement and Success. Dancer and Zampieri's announcement follow Opy's recent recruitment of several highly experienced, strategically selected leaders to help OPY introduce its unique, low-cost, flat fee BNPL product OpyPay and its B2B SAAS product OpyPro. Also recently recruited were Mike Smith SVP, US Head of Risk, Michele Raneri, US Head of Data and Consumer Product, Brett Adams, US Head of Product Strategy, Sharon Greenbach, Vice President, Consumer Compliance and Regulatory Counsel, and Jordan Hudis, Vice President, Capital Markets and Treasury.

OPY USA Completes Senior Leadership Hires as the Company Prepares Imminent US Launch

"Opy is as much a cause as it is a fintech, with an entirely new approach to BNPL and B2B solutions. We are laser-focused on changing the way people pay, for the better. Replacing high-cost solutions that lack transparency and fairness, Opy's unique combination of technology and very seasoned talent is bringing this cause to life. With their unique blend of fintech, customer and merchant payments experience, as well as a proven track record of disruption and growth, David and Beth join the Opy team with the experience that will amplify the Opy brand across the U.S.," said Brian Shniderman, Opy CEO and Openpay Global Chief Strategy Officer. "The US payment landscape is experiencing massive change, and Opy is differentiated in both its product offering, as well as its impressive lineup of seasoned, driven professionals who believe in our cause to help consumers avoid costly debt and alternative products that introduce gimmicks, tricks and traps like deferred and back interest. We welcome Beth and David to our team as we gear up for tremendous success ahead of our upcoming October 2021 U.S. launch".

Notably, both Dancer and Zampieri's experience includes extensive leadership at the large card issuers and networks, American Express and Visa. "It is an exciting time to join Opy as we launch our already established and differentiated brand in the US market. Our product offering delivers unique value to our merchant partners who want to offer affordable and easy to budget payment options to their customers while giving consumers the ability to finance life changing purchases with confidence free of gimmicks and unexpected fees." said Dancer.

"For the past few months, our executive team has made great strides in creating significant partnerships with key aggregators, and we know this is just the beginning for Opy," said Zampieri. "Our incredible product, together with our absolute focus on placing the consumer's and merchant's success first, will catapult us into the US payments market." Continued Zampieri.

With an emphasis on entering core verticals where Opy's BNPL solution can make the biggest difference in people's lives, the newly founded growth team continues its focus on healthcare, automotive services and repair, home improvement, education, and high-ticket retail, as well as concentrating on deepening channel partnerships.

About Openpay

Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a global, fast-growing, and highly differentiated provider of 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions. Through its platform, Openpay delivers the most flexible BNPL plans in the market, with longer terms - up to 24 months, and with higher limits - of up to $20,000. Openpay brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers alike, and focuses on industries where it can truly make a difference: Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships, and Education. The company focuses on providing a greater range of payment solutions and has created a powerful next generation BNPL solution—Buy Now, Pay Smarter—that provides transparency and control to consumers when they need it most. Openpay's B2B offering, OpyPro, is a SaaS-based platform that enables companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals, and account management all in one system. Openpay provides services to, payment processors, merchants, and their customers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and in the United States, where it operates under the brand name Opy. The company was recently ranked number 318 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020, and is ranked 41 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia. For more information, visit www.opy.com.

