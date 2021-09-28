Logo
Sabre announces enhanced partnership with Shiji Distribution Solutions to enable hoteliers to access the lucrative Chinese travel market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE and BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2021

SINGAPORE and BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an enhanced partnership with Shiji Distribution Solutions to better connect hoteliers to the lucrative, yet complex, Chinese travel ecosystem.

While the Chinese travel market is one of the biggest in the world, Chinese travelers have traditionally been hard to reach for many hoteliers. This expanded relationship between Sabre and Shiji will open up further access for hoteliers, through the Sabre SynXis hospitality platform, to the channels Chinese travelers typically use to search and book their trips across corporate and leisure segments.

"We're thrilled to enhance our relationship with Sabre at this critical time for the travel industry so, together, we can support hoteliers to capture recovery and grow their brand by making the most of the significant opportunities presented by the Chinese marketplace," said Anson Lau, Managing Director, Shiji. "The additional connections available to Sabre through Shiji will, on one hand, help Sabre's hotel partners build brand awareness in Greater China, driving bookings from Chinese travelers and, on the other hand, help Shiji's robust network of travel agent partners gain instant access to Sabre's hotel customers."

Sabre has previously worked with Shiji to connect hoteliers to selected channels within China including the popular WeChat Booking Engine, as well as Fliggy and Meituan's travel platforms. The two global technology companies have now reached a much broader agreement to enable Sabre hotel partners to quickly connect to a wider range of travel agents, online travel agencies (OTAs), travel management companies (TMCs) and wholesalers across the Chinese marketplace.

Sabre's hospitality partners will have the power to connect to these channels through Sabre Channel Connect, which simplifies and automates distribution of a hotel's offers, rates and availability, and is designed to reach hotel guests where they shop.

"It's more important now than ever that hotels are able to target guests across different geographic markets and that they have the agile and robust solutions they need to enable them to react quickly to frequently changing market conditions," said Frank Trampert, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director, Sabre Hospitality Solutions Commercial. "The existing integration between Sabre and Shiji means our hotel partners have the advantage of speed to market to easily connect to a wide range of business-to-business and business-to-consumer end distribution partners which will help them maximize reach and exposure to gain a competitive edge in the Chinese travel marketplace."

About Sabre Corporation  
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.  

About Shiji Group
Shiji Group is a multi-national technology company that provides software solutions and services for enterprise companies in the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hospitality technology platform, hotel management solutions, food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more. Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises over 5,000 employees in 80+ subsidiaries and brands in over 23 countries, serving more than 91,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants and 600,000 retail outlets. For more information, visit www.shijigroup.com.

SABR-F

Media Contact:
Heidi Castle
Global Communications
Email:  [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kevin Crissey
[email protected]

sabre_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA21637&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-announces-enhanced-partnership-with-shiji-distribution-solutions-to-enable-hoteliers-to-access-the-lucrative-chinese-travel-market-301386710.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA21637&Transmission_Id=202109280904PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA21637&DateId=20210928
