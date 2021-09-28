Logo
25 Students Earn Fifth Third Education Scholarships from the Fifth Third Foundation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Since its founding in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation has made education programs a key priority. In 2005, Fifth Third established its Scholarship Program to award one-time, $2,500 scholarships annually to children of Fifth Third employees for study at a college or university. This year’s scholarships total $62,500. Nearly 350 students have merited scholarships since 2005.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005822/en/

Heidi-Preferred-Final.jpg

Heidi Jark, senior vice president and managing director of The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chosen and administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., the Fifth Third Scholarship Program recognizes the academic achievements of the following students, listed with their employee parent or parents and their work location:

  • Alayna M. Nguyen*, daughter of Danny Dung Duc Nguyen, Warrenville, Illinois.
  • Kevin Ren*, son of Jin Tian, Cincinnati.
  • Ethan Schnettler*, son of Gary C. Schnettler, Cincinnati.
  • Samuel D. Tilford*, son of Catherin A. Tilford, Cincinnati.
  • Brandon J. Aguila, son of Stephanie M. Aguila, Lewis Center, Ohio.
  • Morgan M. Bush, daughter of Christopher A. Bush, Cincinnati.
  • John A. Comerford, son of Nicholas J. Comerford, Cincinnati.
  • Carson P. Foor, son of Ronald P. Foor, Kalamazoo, Michigan.
  • Chloe Elizabeth Hatridge, child of Jodie E. Hatridge, Portage, Michigan.
  • Madisen E. Jender, daughter of Kathleen M. Jender, Oak Lawn, Illinois.
  • Kayla M. Jennett, daughter of Donald W. Jennett, Dayton, Ohio.
  • Ella L. Lambert, child of William P. Lambert, Cincinnati.
  • Dominic S. Niceforo, son of Steven A. Niceforo, Oak Forest, Illinois.
  • James D. Porter, III, son of Jennifer L. Porter, Florence, Kentucky.
  • Sarah Grace Redden, child of David M. Redden, Cincinnati.
  • Kyle A. Riddle, son of Dallas R. Riddle, Jr., Wyoming, Michigan.
  • Hollis A. Schuler, child of Hollis M. Schuler, Cincinnati.
  • Dean I. Sebastian, child of Kathleen Sebastian, Cincinnati.
  • Emily V. Sichel, child of Diane D. Sichel, Cincinnati.
  • Aidan Stiles, son of Joella Stiles, Evansville, Indiana.
  • Aaron Tuk, son of Anthony Tuk, Knoxville, Tennessee.
  • Tyler J. VanderZwaag, son of Justine E. VanderZwaag, Holland, Michigan.
  • Rose Marie vonErden, daughter of Paul vonErden, Cincinnati.
  • Ethan X. Zeng, child of Jennifer J. Zhang, Cincinnati.
  • Derek C. Zhu, son of Jenny C. Zhu, Aurora, Illinois.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to these students as they begin the next exciting chapter of their lives and invest in their education,” said Greg D. Carmichael, Fifth Third Bancorp chairman and CEO. “We are honored to recognize their academic success and to support them as well as their parents, who are valued members of our Fifth Third team.”

“The Fifth Third Foundation congratulates these 25 deserving students,” said Heidi Jark, senior vice president and managing director of the Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank. “Since 2005, the Foundation has enthusiastically supported the higher education of children of Fifth Third employees. Our goal is to support them as they grow and help improve their lives.”

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. is an independent nonprofit organization. The National Merit Scholarship Program was designed to identify and honor exceptionally able high school students, and to provide a system of services for corporations, foundations and other organizations that wish to sponsor college undergraduate scholarships to students who interest them. All aspects of the selection of winners and the administration of their awards are handled by the NMSC.

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was the first charitable foundation created by a financial institution. The Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

*National Merit Scholarship finalist

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005822/en/

