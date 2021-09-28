Zoetis Named a "100 Best Company" and a "Best Company for Dads" by Seramount

For the eighth year in a row, Zoetis has been named one of Seramount%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Best+Companies (previously known as the Working Mother 100 Best Companies list). The company was also named to Seramount’s Best+Companies+for+Dads list for the first time. Both awards reflect Zoetis’ commitment to providing colleagues with a range of family-friendly benefits and flexible work arrangements.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges and uncertainty for all of our colleagues, especially our working parents and caregivers,” said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Global Operations at Zoetis. “We believe it is absolutely essential to offer comprehensive benefits that protect and enhance the variety of health and well-being needs of our colleagues and their loved ones. We also understand how important flexibility is when it comes to leading a balanced and productive life, and we are committed to making flexibility a lasting part of our culture. We are honored to once again be named one of Seramount’s 100 Best Companies, and we are thrilled to earn a place for the first time on the Best Companies for Dads list.”

Kristy Earley-Murray Named Zoetis’ Working Mother of the Year

As part of the 100 Best Companies recognition, Zoetis named Kristy Earley-Murray its 2021 Working Mother of the Year. A Strategic Veterinarian in the company’s Midwest region and mother of three young children, Kristy draws her inspiration from her own mother, whose work ethic and devotion to her family compelled Kristy to help others in need. “Whether it’s being there for a colleague who is struggling to find balance as a working mom, or talking to other veterinarians about compassion fatigue and the critical need for self-care, I understand the importance of community and strive to make a difference wherever I can – big or small,” she said. Kristy also holds a leadership role within the Differently-abled & Neurodiversity Alliance (DNA) colleague resource group at Zoetis. “As the mother of a neurodivergent child, I leapt at the opportunity to be part of this supportive group at Zoetis. Connecting with peers who have similar experiences has provided me much comfort during times of uncertainty and I hope my involvement in DNA can provide other parents with the same,” she said. Learn more about Kristy’s story here.

Chip Dorsey Named Zoetis’ First-Ever Working Father of the Year

As part of its inaugural inclusion on Seramount’s Best Companies for Dads list, Zoetis named Chip Dorsey, Vice President of Business Development, its first-ever Working Father of the Year. A dedicated leader, mentor and father to two young boys, Chip’srole models growing up were his parents, both doctors who modeled a comfortable overlap between parenting and working. When Chip’s mother passed away at the beginning of the pandemic, he and his family relocated to California to be closer to loved ones. “The support of my colleagues and the Zoetis culture made this shift as smooth as possible, reinforcing that it was the right choice for my family. Zoetis provided me with the opportunity to work fully remote, which has allowed me to spend much more time with my sons. I get to watch them learn and grow, while still pursuing a fulfilling career with growth and development potential.” Chip also serves as a mentor to other colleagues. “I encourage young fathers to be transparent about what they want to accomplish and speak to them about prioritizing their values in order to find balance in their own lives,” said Chip. Learn more about Chip’s story here.

Seramountwill feature a profile of Zoetis online today. The 100+Best+Companies and Best+Companies+for+Dads lists are also available here.

For more information about Zoetis, including career opportunities and our award-winning culture, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcareers.zoetis.com%2F.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. In 2020, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion with ~11,300 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

