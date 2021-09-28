Zoetis Named a "100 Best Company" and a "Best Company for Dads" by Seramount

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Zoetis Named a "100 Best Company" and a "Best Company for Dads" by Seramount

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

For the eighth year in a row, Zoetis has been named one of Seramount%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Best+Companies (previously known as the Working Mother 100 Best Companies list). The company was also named to Seramount’s Best+Companies+for+Dads list for the first time. Both awards reflect Zoetis’ commitment to providing colleagues with a range of family-friendly benefits and flexible work arrangements.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges and uncertainty for all of our colleagues, especially our working parents and caregivers,” said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Global Operations at Zoetis. “We believe it is absolutely essential to offer comprehensive benefits that protect and enhance the variety of health and well-being needs of our colleagues and their loved ones. We also understand how important flexibility is when it comes to leading a balanced and productive life, and we are committed to making flexibility a lasting part of our culture. We are honored to once again be named one of Seramount’s 100 Best Companies, and we are thrilled to earn a place for the first time on the Best Companies for Dads list.”

Kristy Earley-Murray Named Zoetis’ Working Mother of the Year

As part of the 100 Best Companies recognition, Zoetis named Kristy Earley-Murray its 2021 Working Mother of the Year. A Strategic Veterinarian in the company’s Midwest region and mother of three young children, Kristy draws her inspiration from her own mother, whose work ethic and devotion to her family compelled Kristy to help others in need. “Whether it’s being there for a colleague who is struggling to find balance as a working mom, or talking to other veterinarians about compassion fatigue and the critical need for self-care, I understand the importance of community and strive to make a difference wherever I can – big or small,” she said. Kristy also holds a leadership role within the Differently-abled & Neurodiversity Alliance (DNA) colleague resource group at Zoetis. “As the mother of a neurodivergent child, I leapt at the opportunity to be part of this supportive group at Zoetis. Connecting with peers who have similar experiences has provided me much comfort during times of uncertainty and I hope my involvement in DNA can provide other parents with the same,” she said. Learn more about Kristy’s story here.

Chip Dorsey Named Zoetis’ First-Ever Working Father of the Year

As part of its inaugural inclusion on Seramount’s Best Companies for Dads list, Zoetis named Chip Dorsey, Vice President of Business Development, its first-ever Working Father of the Year. A dedicated leader, mentor and father to two young boys, Chip’srole models growing up were his parents, both doctors who modeled a comfortable overlap between parenting and working. When Chip’s mother passed away at the beginning of the pandemic, he and his family relocated to California to be closer to loved ones. “The support of my colleagues and the Zoetis culture made this shift as smooth as possible, reinforcing that it was the right choice for my family. Zoetis provided me with the opportunity to work fully remote, which has allowed me to spend much more time with my sons. I get to watch them learn and grow, while still pursuing a fulfilling career with growth and development potential.” Chip also serves as a mentor to other colleagues. “I encourage young fathers to be transparent about what they want to accomplish and speak to them about prioritizing their values in order to find balance in their own lives,” said Chip. Learn more about Chip’s story here.

Learn More

Seramountwill feature a profile of Zoetis online today. The 100+Best+Companies and Best+Companies+for+Dads lists are also available here.

For more information about Zoetis, including career opportunities and our award-winning culture, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcareers.zoetis.com%2F.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. In 2020, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion with ~11,300 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

ZTS-COR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005835r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005835/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment