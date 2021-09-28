Acadia Healthcare Recognizes National Suicide Prevention Month

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Acadia Healthcare Recognizes National Suicide Prevention Month

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Awareness efforts highlight partnerships with The Jason Foundation and The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation

Franklin, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, Acadia Healthcare is emphasizing the critical importance of suicide prevention efforts and highlighting the ongoing need to make resources accessible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named suicide one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Nearly 50,000 people died by suicide in 2019, which equates to one death by suicide every 11 minutes. For youths and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24, there is an average of 125 deaths by suicide each week.

Acadia Healthcare, the largest stand-alone behavioral health treatment provider in the United States, is proud to have partnerships with The Jason Foundation and The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation to increase suicide awareness and provide prevention resources.

“When a person dies by suicide, the devastation of that loss can be felt far and wide, impacting their family, friends and community,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “We are grateful for our partnerships with these prominent foundations, which strengthen the work we do each and every day to help people who are in crisis get the resources they need to start healing.”

Dedicated to the prevention of the silent epidemic of youth and young adult suicide, The Jason Foundation provides educational resources and awareness programs to assist in identifying and helping at-risk youth through curriculums for students and informational seminars for teachers and parents.

“We are extremely proud of the work that we have been able to accomplish with Acadia Healthcare. Their longtime partnership has been a driving factor in our success,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “Thousands of families, schools and communities have obtained our programs and resources as a direct result of our affiliation. Suicide is preventable, and we look forward to many more years of working together to fight this tragedy.”

Led by NFL player Hayden Hurst, who overcame his own battle with suicidal ideation, The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation helps children, military members and others by providing mental health education, tools and resources.

“This is a great time to remind people that mental health matters,” Hurst said. “Everyone has days where they feel alone and down. But don't make permanent decisions on temporary feelings"

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in crisis, call Acadia Healthcare’s national behavioral health helpline at 1-833-873-2824 (TREATBH) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

For more information about The Jason Foundation, visit https://jasonfoundation.com/.

For more information about The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation, visit https://haydenhurstfoundation.com/.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 229 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,100 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. For more information about Acadia Healthcare, visit https://www.acadiahealthcare.com/.

ti?nf=ODMzMzc3MCM0NDI3OTM4IzIxOTkzOTQ=
ACADIA-HEALTHCARE.png
Gretchen Hommrich, Director of Investor Relations
ACADIA HEALTHCARE
(615) 861-6000
[email protected]
Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer
The Jason Foundation
(615) 264-2323
[email protected]
Jelena Allie
The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment