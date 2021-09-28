Acadia Healthcare Recognizes National Suicide Prevention Month

Franklin, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, Acadia Healthcare is emphasizing the critical importance of suicide prevention efforts and highlighting the ongoing need to make resources accessible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named suicide one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Nearly 50,000 people died by suicide in 2019, which equates to one death by suicide every 11 minutes. For youths and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24, there is an average of 125 deaths by suicide each week.

Acadia Healthcare, the largest stand-alone behavioral health treatment provider in the United States, is proud to have partnerships with The Jason Foundation and The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation to increase suicide awareness and provide prevention resources.

“When a person dies by suicide, the devastation of that loss can be felt far and wide, impacting their family, friends and community,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “We are grateful for our partnerships with these prominent foundations, which strengthen the work we do each and every day to help people who are in crisis get the resources they need to start healing.”

Dedicated to the prevention of the silent epidemic of youth and young adult suicide, The Jason Foundation provides educational resources and awareness programs to assist in identifying and helping at-risk youth through curriculums for students and informational seminars for teachers and parents.

“We are extremely proud of the work that we have been able to accomplish with Acadia Healthcare. Their longtime partnership has been a driving factor in our success,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “Thousands of families, schools and communities have obtained our programs and resources as a direct result of our affiliation. Suicide is preventable, and we look forward to many more years of working together to fight this tragedy.”

Led by NFL player Hayden Hurst, who overcame his own battle with suicidal ideation, The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation helps children, military members and others by providing mental health education, tools and resources.

“This is a great time to remind people that mental health matters,” Hurst said. “Everyone has days where they feel alone and down. But don't make permanent decisions on temporary feelings"

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in crisis, call Acadia Healthcare’s national behavioral health helpline at 1-833-873-2824 (TREATBH) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

For more information about The Jason Foundation, visit https://jasonfoundation.com/.

For more information about The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation, visit https://haydenhurstfoundation.com/.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 229 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,100 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. For more information about Acadia Healthcare, visit https://www.acadiahealthcare.com/.